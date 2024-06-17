- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Carlisle
5.00: Questionable
Provided her upward curve is sustained, Questionable can defy top weight and open her account. Berrygate (second choice) and Blufferonthebus have respectable claims on form. Several others, most notably Newmarket raider Romantic Tale, are handicap newcomers who may be capable of improvement.
Steve Boow
Gowran Park
4.35: Star Kissed
Just denied in a course-and-distance handicap last time by a filly who since ran well in a Group 3, Star Kissed can go one better. Belhaven found Listed company too tough last time but should be more competitive today. Glor Tire is a dual course-and-distance winner, so is respected too.
Tyrone Molloy
Chepstow
4.55: Thewaytothestars
Recent course-and-distance winner Kalama Sunrise has scope for further progress if the cheekpieces continue to have a positive effect but the fourth from that race Thewaytothestars should be approaching concert pitch on this fourth start of the season and can capitalise upon a favourable mark. Letter Of The Law was second in the other division of that recent course-and-distance race and is next on the list.
Chris Wilson
Kilbeggan
6.45: Baltic Bird
Competitive fare but so too was the valuable Ballinrobe handicap snared by Baltic Bird last month and he might be able to follow up off a 6lb higher mark. The extra two furlongs are unlikely to be a problem and the Frankel five-year-old has come back a better horse this year. Sam Magee won only a modest contest at Wexford but is one to consider with his confidence boosted while Foxfire Glow and Nt Field Minnesota both lack a recent outing but are unexposed and may be able to contend if ready.
Mark Nunan
Windsor
5.30: Fidelius
The wide-drawn Bint Havana Gold has looked best over 6f, Horse Whisperer is 7lb above her last winning mark and Split The Profit is a short price to blow the start. That all leaves things looking good for Fidelius, whose confidence will have been boosted by getting off the mark in good style in an all-weather novice last time and who's surely up to winning off this mark.
Graham Wheldon
