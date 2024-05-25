Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Rogue Millennium (2.35 Curragh)
A Royal Ascot winner when trained by Tom Clover last year, and should make a successful stable debut for Joseph O'Brien having been bought for 1,650,000gns.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Auguste Rodin (3.10 Curragh)
On what we have seen so far he is the best horse in the race. Poor at Meydan on his seasonal reappearance as he was on his first start last season before going on to win the Derby. Can be forgiven for his effort last time and should win.
Jonathan Pearson
Eyecatcher
Buttons (3.45 Curragh)
Nearest at the finish the last twice at Leopardstown. This sets up better and can land another Irish 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Dameofthecotswolds (1.50 Uttoxeter)
Has been placed in five of her seven starts over hurdles and would not be winning out of turn. This longer trip may help.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Numitor (3.35 Uttoxeter)
Winner of a veterans’ chase a couple of starts back at Haydock. Failed to feature in a competitive race at Ayr last time but that was his third quick run back after a long layoff, so not without a chance here.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at the Curragh and Kelso on Sunday
Tom Segal's play of the day at the Curragh
