TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Rogue Millennium (2.35 Curragh)

A Royal Ascot winner when trained by Tom Clover last year, and should make a successful stable debut for Joseph O'Brien having been bought for 1,650,000gns.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Rogue Millennium14:35 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Handicappers' nap

Auguste Rodin (3.10 Curragh)

On what we have seen so far he is the best horse in the race. Poor at Meydan on his seasonal reappearance as he was on his first start last season before going on to win the Derby. Can be forgiven for his effort last time and should win.
Jonathan Pearson

Silk
Auguste Rodin15:10 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Eyecatcher

Buttons (3.45 Curragh) 

Nearest at the finish the last twice at Leopardstown. This sets up better and can land another Irish 1,000 Guineas for Aidan O'Brien.
Mark Brown

Silk
Buttons15:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Speed figures

Dameofthecotswolds (1.50 Uttoxeter)

Has been placed in five of her seven starts over hurdles and would not be winning out of turn. This longer trip may help.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dameofthecotswolds13:50 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Dark horse

Numitor (3.35 Uttoxeter)

Winner of a veterans’ chase a couple of starts back at Haydock. Failed to feature in a competitive race at Ayr last time but that was his third quick run back after a long layoff, so not without a chance here.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Numitor15:35 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Heather Main

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

