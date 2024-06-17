Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Manuelito 3.30 Carlisle

Maiden on the Flat for Richard Hannon; however, has won a couple of times over hurdles recently for new yard; may well be a blot on the handicap back under this code and the booking of Tom Marquand is a plus.

Thewaytothestars 4.55 Chepstow

Soundly beaten on first two starts this season but took good step back in right direction when fourth behind Kalama Sunrise over course and distance (good to firm) last week; now 4lb below her last winning mark and features prominently in calculations.

Questionable 5.00 Carlisle

Form figures of 6542 reflect that she's heading in the right direction; unlucky second, having met traffic issues, in Haydock handicap (mile, soft; clear of remainder) most recently; respected despite 5lb rise.

Fidelius 5.30 Windsor

Drawn wide when third at Lingfield (turf) off this mark last month and didn't need to improve on that win a Chelmsford novice last time; did it easily, though, and holds leading claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chepstow, Carlisle and Windsor on Monday

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.