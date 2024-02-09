Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Amarillo Sky

2.40 Newbury

My idea of the bet of the day away from the big race is Amarillo Sky in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase (2.40 ), largely because you can pick holes in all of his rivals.

Edwardstone ran a stinker last time and seems to have forgotten how to win, Boothill fell at Kempton last time, Editeur Du Gite has been in and out this season and doesn't want very soft ground. Funambule Sivola has won the last two runnings, but both were on better ground and he seems to have lost his mojo this season.

Amarillo Sky does, admittedly, have something to prove as well as we haven't seen him since he finished lame when fourth to Editeur Du Gite in the Clarence House at Cheltenham just over a year ago, but he did win first time out last season and was clearly on a massive upward curve.

That opening success came at Cheltenham when he gave 9lb and a length-and-a-half beating to Fugitif, who is rated 26lb higher now, while next time he hosed up by 14 lengths over course and distance.

He'd won the last time he'd run at Newbury by ten lengths and would have won just as easily the time before that had he not fallen when going best, so he does look a proper Newbury specialist in the mould of Zanza, who won last season's Denman Chase on this card after a string of good course handicap runs.

Amarillo Sky is the joint youngest in the field and gets weight from all the main protagonists, and if he's fit enough and still retains his ability (Champion Chase entry a good sign) he's going to be a major player.

Amarillo Sky 14:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Read these next:

'He looks a proper Newbury specialist' - Paul Kealy has four Saturday selections

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Naas and Newbury on Saturday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.