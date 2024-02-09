The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Naas and Newbury on Saturday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Eagle Fang (1.20 Naas)

Second on his first two starts over hurdles and the winners of those three-year-old maiden events at Cork and Fairyhouse have yet to run since. Eagle Fang is clearly held in high regard by his trainer William Durkan, who pitched the son of Free Eagle into Graded company in December. Although well beaten by Nurburgring and Kala Conti, the form of that third-placed effort was franked when the runner-up landed a Grade 2 at Leopardstown on her next start. Kala Conti beat Kargese, who reversed the form at the Dublin Racing Festival to win the Spring Juvenile Hurdle. Kala Conti was fifth in that Grade 1 contest which brought together the best of the Irish juveniles seen so far this season and Eagle Fang should benefit from not taking on that calibre of opposition here. He had to give 7lb to Kala Conti when last seen on Boxing Day when beaten only a neck by 13-8 favourite Mighty Bandit, who fetched a fee of €420,000 at Andrew and Gemma Brown's dispersal sale on Monday. Eagle Fang looks favourably treated with those at the top of the market as he receives from 4lb Pacini, who Mighty Bandit beat by 18 and a half lengths at Punchestown in November while the favourite Lark In The Mornin was beaten nine and a half lengths in the same race.

Emitom (1.30 Newbury)

Made a successful stable debut for Alan King when beating Hyland by a length and a quarter over course and distance in March. Emitom and Hyland were competing off level weights and the runner-up is now rated 13lb higher having won twice since, including in a 20-runner Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham's October meeting. Emitom was a respectable second over the same track and trip off 5lb higher on his next start and the sixth, who he beat by 25 lengths, has won a Class 2 mares' handicap since. That took Emitom's form figures at Newbury to 112 and he has also won and finished second from four starts on heavy ground so conditions should suit.

I'm A Lumberjack (4.25 Newbury)

Made a promising debut when second of 19 in a valuable sales bumper at Newbury on soft ground last March. The fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, 11th, 14th from that course-and-distance event have won ten races between them and form of I'm A Lumberjack's second start has also been well advertised. The five-year-old was again runner-up in a Newbury bumper from which the sixth and seventh have both won subsequently. I'm A Lumberjack also beat the reopposing Histrionic by half a length on that occasion in November and he looks far better value to confirm the form with that rival, whose trainer Paul Nicholls had favourites beaten in both divisions of the bumper at Kempton on Friday.

