Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Albeseeingyer 2.10 Doncaster

Won five 7f handicaps on the trot on various ground from August 2022-May 2023 including one here; creditable reappearance run off this mark when third at Beverley (7.5f, soft); likely to have come on for that; major contender.

Paborus 4.15 Thirsk

Has improved significantly this season, winning back-to-back novice events at Redcar (7f, soft) and, comfortably under a penalty, at Carlisle (7f, good to firm); on that evidence he looks well treated for this handicap debut; big player.

Taritino 5.30 Salisbury

Has progressed since stepping up in distance, winning at Chepstow (1m4f, good to soft) last month and Bath (1m6f, good to firm) a week later; handicapper has raised him 8lb but that may not stop this free-running 4yo from completing a hat-trick.

Fair Wind 5.45 Thirsk

Still exuberant but he's looked less inclined to pull his chance away this year, confirming the promise of his Ascot reappearance by winning a Goodwood handicap in fine style last month (5f, good to soft); hit with a 6lb rise but it appeals as strong form and it is doubtful he's reached his ceiling just yet.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Read these next:

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Thirsk's Premier meeting on ITV4 on Sunday

Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.