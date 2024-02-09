Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Bonaventure (5.45 Newcastle)
Stuart Williams' gelding ran with a significant amount of promise when fourth on his debut at Lingfield despite showing clear signs of greenness.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Emitom (1.30 Newbury)
The Alan King-trained ten-year-old has form figures of 112 at Newbury and was second last time to Saint Davy, who followed up off 6lb higher in a 14-runner Premier handicap.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Making Headway (12.55 Newbury)
Proven in heavy ground and should take all the beating down in class after a decent run in Grade 1 company at Aintree on Boxing Day.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Lookaway (3.15 Newbury)
Neil King's stable star has been in outstanding form this season and has a good chance in this competitive contest.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Aurigny Mill (3.15 Newbury)
Improving type who arrives off the back of a smart Kempton win and is proven on the ground.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Brentford Hope (3.15 Newbury)
Impressive course-and-distance winner this season, likes soft ground and looks well handicapped on a mark of 134, having reached 107 on the Flat.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Naas and Newbury on Saturday
'He looks a proper Newbury specialist' - Paul Kealy has four Saturday selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 9 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:49, 9 February 2024
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Naas and Newbury on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Four heavy ground specialists who will relish testing conditions in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday
- Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Newbury runners to note + get up £20 in free bets
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150k guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Naas and Newbury on Saturday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newbury
- Four heavy ground specialists who will relish testing conditions in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury on Saturday
- Cheltenham Festival 2024 ante-post tips and Newbury runners to note + get up £20 in free bets