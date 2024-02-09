Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Bonaventure (5.45 Newcastle)

Stuart Williams' gelding ran with a significant amount of promise when fourth on his debut at Lingfield despite showing clear signs of greenness.

Marcus Buckland

Bonaventure 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Stuart Williams

The Punt nap

Emitom (1.30 Newbury)

The Alan King-trained ten-year-old has form figures of 112 at Newbury and was second last time to Saint Davy, who followed up off 6lb higher in a 14-runner Premier handicap.

Charlie Huggins

Emitom 13:30 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Cannon Tnr: Alan King

Handicappers' nap

Making Headway (12.55 Newbury)

Proven in heavy ground and should take all the beating down in class after a decent run in Grade 1 company at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Steve Mason

Making Headway 12:55 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Robert Dunne Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Speed figures

Lookaway (3.15 Newbury)

Neil King's stable star has been in outstanding form this season and has a good chance in this competitive contest.

Dave Edwards

Lookaway 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jack Quinlan Tnr: Neil King

West Country nap

Aurigny Mill (3.15 Newbury)

Improving type who arrives off the back of a smart Kempton win and is proven on the ground.

James Stevens

Aurigny Mill 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Victor Dartnall

Dark horse

Brentford Hope (3.15 Newbury)

Impressive course-and-distance winner this season, likes soft ground and looks well handicapped on a mark of 134, having reached 107 on the Flat.

Sam Hardy

Brentford Hope 15:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

