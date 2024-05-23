Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

3.40: Queens Road Revue

The step up to 6f could be just what Queens Road Revue needs to post a first win, having kept on well over 5f on her recent handicap debut at Beverley. La La Lucrative also made late headway in that same Beverley race and is second choice ahead of Macarone, who could build upon his Pontefract reappearance run.

Ben Hutton

Queens Road Revue 15:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Chelmsford

8.22: Magic Gem

This doesn't look quite as competitive as the first division and the suggestion is Magic Gem, who is proven over this trip and arrives on the back of a career best on his debut for this trainer. He is taken to go one better. The biggest threat to the selection could be Heerathetrack, while Bo Taifan and Bluebells Boy are of each-way interest.

Jonathan Doidge

Magic Gem 20:22 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Michael Herrington

Limerick

8.00: Kilmurry Jj

Stacks of dead wood, even for the grade. Kilmurry Jj is one of the few progressive types in the field and can follow up a recent Tramore win, the form of which may be franked by the runner-up Gold Haven in the 6.55. Stormy Master could go well on his return from a break, while the improved ground could see improvement from the likes of Glenmalure Lodge and Father Jed.

Alan Hewison

Kilmurry Jj 20:00 Limerick View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick (7lb) Tnr: Terence O'Brien

Lingfield

2.50: So Sleepy

A few of these arrive with question marks against them so this looks a very good opportunity for C&D scorer So Sleepy to build on her encouraging Wolverhampton fourth and resume winning ways. Next Second is closely matched with the selection on that run and rates the main danger, with Mellys Flyer also in the mix if back on his A-game.

Peter Entwistle

So Sleepy 14:50 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Market Rasen

3.58: Notnowlinda

Dan Skelton's Notnowlinda is looking handicapped about right but she arrives here on the back of three excellent efforts. Half Shot is interesting off his lower hurdle mark and he could be the danger, while Kaleb won't be far away with a repeat of his Southwell form.

Alistair Jones

Notnowlinda 15:58 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Sandown

6.07: Surveyor

Returned to grass for the first time this season, Surveyor looks particularly interesting. Her turf form stacks up well and suggests a mark of 81 is lenient. Zipster, who should have more to offer in handicaps, is second choice ahead of Blake who is heading in the right direction. Several others also have possibilities.

Steve Boow

Surveyor 18:07 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Fanshawe

