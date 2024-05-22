The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Market Rasen and Sandown on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

Post Chaise (4.28 Market Rasen)

Beaten three-quarters of a length by Taste The Fear at Southwell last time and the winner followed up at the same track on his next start. Therefore, Post Chaise should be able to cope with a 2lb rise and he beat early market rival Ladronne by five and a half lengths at this track in March. That victory took Post Chaise's record to 2-2 over fences at Market Rasen and given that all five of his career successes have been at right-handed tracks, going back this way round could result in the seven-year-old going one better than last month's second.

Hawaiian (6.37 Sandown)

Made a successful debut at Newbury last month and the form has worked out well since. The runner-up won a Bath maiden by four lengths on his next start while the fourth, Running Queen, obliged on her next outing before finishing third of 15 in the Listed company at York last Friday. Hawaiian beat the reopposing Reposado by seven lengths at Newbury and should confirm here for trainer Richard Hannon, who was won this Listed event twice since 2014.

Caius Chorister (7.07 Sandown)

Ended her four-year-old season with a four-length victory on very soft ground in a Saint-Cloud Group 3. Caius Chorister made a an excellent reappearance when second to Coltrane in the Group 3 Sagaro Stakes at Ascot. Caius Chorister was beaten only a head by Coltrane, who was winning that Gold Cup trial for the second successive year, on what was her first attempt over 2m. Her dam, Corpus Chorister, holds the course record time over 2m at Beverley which suggests there should be more improvement to come for Caius Chorister at this trip. The five-year-old beat both Sweet William and Trueshan in the Sagaro and meets that pair on the same terms here.

