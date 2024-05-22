Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lokana (4.40 Catterick)

Didn't have to improve when making a winning reappearance for David O'Meara at Thirsk this month, but looks nicely treated on her best two-year-old form and is bred to progress this year.

Paul Curtis

Lokana 16:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Post Chaise (4.28 Market Rasen)

Narrowly beaten when second to a subsequent winner last time and should go one better here under Henry Brooke.

Charlie Huggins

Post Chaise 16:28 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Eyecatcher

Dragon Icon (8.42 Sandown)

Had excuses for his defeats on the all-weather earlier this year and could be a different proposition switched to the turf for Roger Varian. The booking of Silvestre de Sousa suggests connections mean business.

Steffan Edwards

Dragon Icon 20:42 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Roger Varian

Newmarket nap

Isle Of Jura (7.37 Sandown)

Has worked well on the Limekilns round gallop for George Scott and is fancied to take this on his way to Royal Ascot.

David Milnes

Isle Of Jura 19:37 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

Speed figures

Kindest Nation (6.07 Sandown)

A Southwell scorer in March, the Hugo Palmer-trained filly made an encouraging start on turf on her handicap bow at Beverley recently and should appreciate this longer trip.

Dave Edwards

Kindest Nation 18:07 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Sons And Lovers (8.12 Sandown)

He was thrown in at the deep end in the Craven on his seasonal debut and ran a race full of promise in third behind Haatem. He relished the step up in trip to a mile and should be thereabouts again if he handles the softer conditions.

Neil McCabe

Sons And Lovers 20:12 Sandown View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read these next:

'I expect that form to work out well' - Tom Segal has two selections at Sandown on Brigadier Gerard evening



'Early double-figure quotes could be way off the mark' - Robbie Wilders with three plays on Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Market Rasen and Sandown on Thursday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.