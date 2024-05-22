Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Lokana (4.40 Catterick)
Didn't have to improve when making a winning reappearance for David O'Meara at Thirsk this month, but looks nicely treated on her best two-year-old form and is bred to progress this year.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Post Chaise (4.28 Market Rasen)
Narrowly beaten when second to a subsequent winner last time and should go one better here under Henry Brooke.
Charlie Huggins
Eyecatcher
Dragon Icon (8.42 Sandown)
Had excuses for his defeats on the all-weather earlier this year and could be a different proposition switched to the turf for Roger Varian. The booking of Silvestre de Sousa suggests connections mean business.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Isle Of Jura (7.37 Sandown)
Has worked well on the Limekilns round gallop for George Scott and is fancied to take this on his way to Royal Ascot.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Kindest Nation (6.07 Sandown)
A Southwell scorer in March, the Hugo Palmer-trained filly made an encouraging start on turf on her handicap bow at Beverley recently and should appreciate this longer trip.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Sons And Lovers (8.12 Sandown)
He was thrown in at the deep end in the Craven on his seasonal debut and ran a race full of promise in third behind Haatem. He relished the step up in trip to a mile and should be thereabouts again if he handles the softer conditions.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
'I expect that form to work out well' - Tom Segal has two selections at Sandown on Brigadier Gerard evening
'Early double-figure quotes could be way off the mark' - Robbie Wilders with three plays on Brigadier Gerard night at Sandown
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Market Rasen and Sandown on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders has a crack at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Market Rasen and Sandown on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sandown Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders has a crack at the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips from Market Rasen and Sandown on Thursday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool