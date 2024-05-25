Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Cartmel

6.50: O'Faolains Glory

O'Faolains Glory looked a natural chaser when dominating from the front at Downpatrick a fortnight ago and could have this field in trouble from a fairly early stage if he gets into the same jumping rhythm. Judicial Review did not show much in novice/maiden hurdles at around 2m last season but has a lowly mark for his handicap debut and could be a completely different proposition in staying chases. Big Bee Hive is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

O'Faolains Glory 18:50 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

Chester

4.05: Baradar

A case can be made for virtually all of these but Baradar goes really well under these conditions and has slipped to an attractive mark, so he is taken to resume winning ways. Course winner Boardman is another weighted to go well and could emerge as the chief threat, although Paws For Thought, Prince Of Zenda and Liamarty Dreams all boast winning form at the track too and need factoring in.

Peter Entwistle

Baradar 16:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Curragh

3.05 Candleford

Plenty of positives here for the top-weighted Candleford with trip and ground in his favour and who runs well fresh. Dangers are headed by 2022 winner Raise You on the back of an encouraging return from a long absence, and the fillies Scarlett O'Hara and Sumiha.

Alan Hewison

Candleford 15:05 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: William Haggas

Goodwood

2.05: Francophone

Several of these will need to improve in order to figure, the exceptions being Regal Jubilee and Francophone. The former should be suited by the longer trip but she has a 3lb penalty, which sways things in favour of Charlie Johnston's filly following her second in the Musidora ten days ago. If one is likely to improve, it may be Where I Wanna Be who is bred to appreciate the longer trip and is the least exposed in the field.

David Bellingham

Francophone 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Haydock

3.30: Divine Comedy

Law Of The Sea and Emiyn are relatively high-profile contenders who should go well after bold shows at Chester, while Nothing To Sea (second choice) is seriously unexposed despite heading the weights. However, this test over 2m in the mud could be just right for Divine Comedy who has unfinished business at this trip judged on the way she kept on strongly at Kempton in November on her first attempt. Zimmerman and Cinnodin were last August's C&D one-two on heavy going and could go well again.

Richard Austen

Divine Comedy 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser (5lb) Tnr: Harry Eustace

Salisbury

6.30: Funny Story

The belated returns of Harry Three and Sakheer add considerable intrigue to this Listed race and neither can be discounted with any comfort, especially the latter who could yet be a Group 1 horse. However, Funny Story has the benefit of some recent match practice and there was plenty in that run at Newmarket to suggest she might progress to Group honours this season.

Alistair Jones

Funny Story 18:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Windsor

8.15: Thrilling Dream

Yarborough, Al Khawaneej River and Compton Bay are in form can all have a say, while unexposed handicap debutantes White Coco and Post Mistress bring a fair bit of potential and are worth monitoring in the betting. However, Ed Dunlop's Thrilling Dream still looks ahead of his mark despite taking a 4lb rise for his Bath win and he gets the nod.

Peter Entwistle

Thrilling Dream 20:15 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Ed Dunlop

York

2.45: Brooklyn Nine Nine

Rabaah is an interesting contender dropped to 5f as he showed plenty of pace at Newmarket on his return, a run that may well have been needed. The ground is a question mark for him though and there are others with more pressing claims. Manila Scouse is expected to leave this season's efforts behind him and he's respected but this may rest between the Richard Fahey-trained pair Vintage Clarets and Brooklyn Nine Nine. The former ran well at Chester and is a solid option but his younger and less exposed stablemate has continually shaped as though he's ahead of his mark granted any sort of luck. Last week's pipe-opener at Thirsk should have him spot on and his two visits to York have seen him chase home Shaquille as a 2yo and then suffer traffic issues from a bad draw in a hot 3yo sprint last September.

Paul Smith

Brooklyn Nine Nine 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Raul Da Silva Tnr: Richard Fahey

