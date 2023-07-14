ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV on Friday

1.50 Newmarket

6 Horse Challenge At bet365 Handicap, 1m2f

Ex-trainer Mark Johnston has won six of the last ten runnings of this race, so it is curious his son Charlie is represented by the outsider Killybegs Warrior and Knockbrex here. He'll have plenty of competition from last year's winning trainer, Charlie Appleby, who runs the top two in the market, Tagabawa and Local Dynasty. Last-time-out winners Seendid, Westerton, Dayzee and Mighty River also command respect.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BOLSTER

Still looked inexperienced when 10th in Royal Ascot Group 3 and was hampered over 1f out

Bolster 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.05 York

William Hill Epic Value Handicap, 7f

There may not be an exciting up-and-comer in this field like last year's winner Saleymm, but several familiar faces will clash here with top-class handicappers Vafortino, Bopedro, Documenting and Gweedore lining up. Course-and-distance winner Northern Express probably deserves to be top of the pile after an excellent third in the Buckingham Palace Stakes last time, but there could be more to come from Another Investment, too.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NORTHERN EXPRESS

Likes it here and has been better than ever this year; firmly in calculations

Northern Express 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Michael Dods

2.25 Newmarket

Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Star Of Mystery looked well up to this class when winning a Listed race over this course and distance last time and looks to have plenty of scope for improvement for a team who usually excel at this track. All of these with the exception of Woodhay Wonder have been beaten on their most recent starts, albeit in the case of Persian Dreamer that came when fourth in the Albany.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: STAR OF MYSTERY

Improving filly who scored over C&D last time and whose granddam won this race in 2009

Star Of Mystery 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2.40 York

William Hill Summer Stakes (Group 3), 6f

Owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook has an extraordinary grasp on this Group 3 with three entries, including the first two in the market in Swingalong and Royal Aclaim. Both are up to Group 1 class as Swingalong won the Lowther last year and finished third in the Commonwealth Cup recently, while Royal Aclaim was sent off favourite for the Nunthorpe.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SWINGALONG

Won the Lowther over C&D last August and fine third at Royal Ascot latest; strong claims

Adayar 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.00 Newmarket

bet365 Trophy, 1m6f

Live Your Dream won this race two years ago off a 10lb higher mark but showed it was a workable perch with a commendable third in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. The most progressive of his rivals this time looks to be Kihavah, who, despite looking a pretty exposed six-year-old at the start of the season, has improved to win his last four starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LIVE YOUR DREAM

Placed twice at 1m4f this term and did well over 1m6f-2m2f in 2021; looks set to run well

Live Your Dream 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

3.35 Newmarket

Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (Group 1), 1m

This may not be the highest quality edition of this Group 1 but there is a decent-sized field and plenty of form threads to get stuck into, including that of last year's winner Prosperous Voyage. Fillies aged three and four have won all of the last ten runnings, which would be a negative for the two five-year-olds, the favourite Via Sistina and Random Harvest. Remarquee's Coronation Stakes second can be upgraded and she can improve again.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: REMARQUEE

Runner-up in Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and open to further improvement

Remarquee 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 1.50 NEWMARKET: BOLSTER

Race 2, 2.05 YORK: NORTHERN EXPRESS

Race 3, 2.15 ASCOT: SLY MADAM

Race 4, 2.25 NEWMARKET: STAR OF MYSTERY

Race 5, 2.40 YORK: SWINGALONG

Race 6, 3.00 NEWMARKET: LIVE YOUR DREAM

Race 7, 3.35 NEWMARKET: REMARQUEE

Read our Friday previews:

Charlie Appleby hoping for New London repeat as Tagabawa and Local Dynasty tackle £100,000 handicap

'She has a big chance' - can anyone stop odds-on Godolphin favourite Star Of Mystery?

'If she runs up to her Ascot form she’s the one they all have to beat' - analysis and quotes for the Group 3 at York

Another Godolphin favourite - is Live Your Dream primed for bet365 Trophy after encouraging Ascot effort?

'She's done nothing but improve' - Falmouth Stakes insight with Via Sistina's participation in major doubt

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.