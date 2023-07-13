Another Godolphin favourite - is Live Your Dream primed for bet365 Trophy after encouraging Ascot effort?

A lot has changed in 735 days but Live Your Dream is once again favourite for this £100,000 handicap. Two years ago he obliged at odds of 7-2 under Oisin Murphy in the style of a highly progressive stayer, but he has yet to win since.

The Godolphin gelding missed all of last season but has returned in great form, with connections interestingly dropping him back in distance but riding him more prominently. It has proved effective too. He was a strong-staying second at Haydock on his comeback and ran well from the front for a long way in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

That Royal Ascot case was a classic example of doing too much too soon, but the fact he finished third, beaten only two lengths, makes for very encouraging reading – particularly as the four immediately behind him for the bulk of the race faded to finish 12th, 16th, 17th and last of 18. He also travelled wide throughout under Danny Tudhope and Kevin Stott takes over here.

This is usually the weakest heritage handicap run over 1m6f at the big summer meetings. Two of the last three winners of this contest posted Racing Post Ratings below 100 and only one has been successful in similar races at Glorious Goodwood and the Ebor meeting since its inception in 2018.

The best winner of this on ratings was the prolific King's Advice in 2019 and Kihavah boasts a similar profile in some ways. He arrives on the back of four consecutive wins – one of which over hurdles– and has taken a step forward each time. His latest fast-finishing win at Ayr last month, when narrowly in front of Prydwen, suggests this extra furlong will suit him well. Interestingly, he has been ridden by a different jockey on his last ten starts and Jamie Spencer is an interesting booking for Adrian Keatley.

Aimeric also makes some appeal for Roger Varian. He was unlucky in running behind Live Your Dream at Ascot when looking as if a stiffer test of stamina would suit and is a handy 2lb better off this time.

What they say

Saeed bin Suroor, trainer of Live Your Dream

He's done well since his good run at Royal Ascot and has been working nicely. He likes this course and distance and I’m hoping for another good effort.

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

We're coming into it after arguably a career-best run and stepping up to the mile and six [furlongs]. I've been pleased with him since his last run, he's a lightly framed horse who doesn't need much training and this was an obvious next race for him. We wouldn't want to see a huge amount of rain but a little bit wouldn't a problem. I've always been keen to try him over this distance, he's still improving and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

Roger Varian, trainer of Aimeric

He was shaping like the extra two furlongs would help him at Ascot last time and he should be fine on the faster ground conditions. It's competitive but he should run well.

Shaun Lycett, trainer of Torcello

If we don't get the rain he won't run. If we do get it and he runs as well as he did last time then he's got a cracking chance. I thought it was a personal best last time.

Tom Ward, trainer of Diamond Bay

He's been a yard legend and it's worth having a go at these big handicaps after he won well at York last time. The ground, track and trip should suit and he gives 110 per cent every time, so fingers crossed he can again.

