Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Beauty Infinity

11.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Sturdy Ruby

1.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

M Unicorn

2.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

John Size has set about developing another talented import in Beauty Infinity , who can cope with a step up in grade to land the Class 3 6f sprint handicap (11.10) on a nine-race card at Happy Valley.

The four-year-old won his last start with great authority over course and distance, scoring by two and a quarter lengths under top weight of 9st 9lb, which led to a class promotion that is unlikely to slow his progress through the ranks.

Beauty Infinity, a son of Toronado, arrived in Hong Kong unraced but has quickly put together an impressive record of two wins, a second and a third from five starts. He has gone up 9lb in the ratings but looks certain to go significantly higher.

Celestial Colours has taken a 6lb ratings hike for his win last time, and while certainly in top form, he will find it difficult to concede 11lb in weight to the Zac Purton-ridden Beauty Infinity, even if drawn slightly better than his rival at the tricky 6f start, with its short run to the first turn.

In his customary style, Size is gradually reeling in the leaders in the trainers’ championship. He sits in fourth with 36 wins, poised behind tearaway Pierre Ng (51), and making ground on Francis Lui (39) and Ricky Yiu (37).

Size and Purton can also combine for a follow-up win with well-fancied Raging Blizzard in the Class 3 6f handicap sprint (1.10), while the six-time champion jockey also has an excellent chance aboard the Manfred Man-trained Sturdy Ruby in the Class 4 handicap (1.45) over 1m½f.

Sturdy Ruby, a son of Street Boss, is still a maiden after 11 starts, but with two seconds and four thirds also to his credit, he has received little relief from the handicapper. However, there is a lot to like about the tenacity he shows in his races and this could be his day. Mr Aladdin is next best.

Caspar Fownes steps M Unicorn up in trip to 1m1f in the Class 3 handicap (2.15), a move that should pay dividends.

The five-year-old started slowly last time and was forced to come from well back in the field, and all aspects of his racing style point to a young horse who is looking for extra distance.

Among his rivals, it is interesting Purton has taken the ride on Berlin Tango, who drops in grade after having never lived up to his reputation on arrival.

Happy Valley Placepot

12.10

1 Street Conqueror

3 Copartner Prance

12.40

1 Hoss

8 Super Eagle

1.10

1 Raging Blizzard

2 Sugar Sugar

1.45

4 Sturdy Ruby

6 Mr Aladdin

2.15

1 Berlin Tango

7 M Unicorn

2.50

4 Tomodachi Kokoroe

9 Copartner Ambition

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 10.40am.

Happy Valley card

