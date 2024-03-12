The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday . . .

2.10 Cheltenham

He has a bit to find with Fact To File and Stay Away Fay, but that is more than possible. He showed plenty of ability in three hurdle runs, including a Grade 3 win over 3m, but chasing was always going to be his game. His chasing debut saw him finish a close third behind two decent rivals at the beginning of December, and he then followed that up with a victory at the end of that month. The return to 3m helped that day, and he put in a fine round of jumping, which should stand him in good stead here. He looks like a thorough stayer and will not mind the testing conditions. He is from the same connections as Monalee (2018) and Minella Indo (2020), who both finished second in this race, and maybe Monty’s Star can go one better.

2.50 Cheltenham

He looked very progressive throughout 2022, which included winning the Fred Winter, beating the top-class Gaelic Warrior in the process, but he has not really hit those heights since. He spent last year mixing Flat and jumps, with only one Flat win at Galway to show for it. He has only been seen once this season in a Listed handicap hurdle at Leopardstown last month, where he failed to fire, but that came off a 133-day break, and that should have teed him up nicely for this. This step up to 2m5f could help revitalise him, as could the return to this track, and with a decent conditional on board taking off 5lb, he may be ready to put his best foot forward again.

4.50 Cheltenham

Willie Mullins’ nine-year-old has spent the bulk of his career competing in Graded company over hurdles and, latterly, over fences. He spent almost all of last season in Grade 1 company, winning one on Boxing Day in 2022. After that, he routinely saw the back of El Fabiolo, including when he was third in last season's Arkle, then second behind Banbridge at Aintree. While he has not set the world on fire this season, his best effort did come on his first run in a handicap at Fairyhouse in January. He got hampered by a faller at a crucial time and did well to recover to get fourth, seven lengths behind a well-handicapped stablemate. He is a sound jumper, and previous course experience will help, and his back class means he must have a solid chance.

