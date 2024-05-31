The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Derby day at Epsom on Saturday . . .

Persica (1.25 Epsom)

Finished well for fourth when made to go the longest route in the always-competitive London Gold Cup at Newbury on his first try at the trip. Was in receipt of just 3lb when finishing little more than two lengths behind subsequent 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech on his penultimate start at Kempton, which suggests this mark could be workable, and he could have more to offer at the trip if getting better luck.

Los Angeles (4.30 Epsom)

Unbeaten colt who made it three from three when winning the Leopardstown Derby trial on his reappearance, taking a while to hit top stride but firmly on top at the finish. He was a Group 1 winner at two, form that has been franked by those in behind, and should relish the extra two furlongs here. He's a big, strapping horse who was always going to improve at three and could get the better of fancied stablemate City Of Troy.

Ziggy (5.15 Epsom)

Hadn't been seen for 451 days before reappearing in a 1m2f handicap at this course last month, when he stayed on well to take second behind an impressive stablemate who raced more prominently. That form has been franked by the winner, who is now rated 17lb higher having won his next start comfortably, while the fifth has also won since. His last win came over 1m4f, so the step up in trip should be ideal, and he's entitled to strip a lot fitter for that first outing.

