Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Epsom

5.50: Al Barez

The lightly raced five-year-old Al Barez looks a sprinter to follow and he is taken to complete a hat-trick. Last year's runner-up Apollo One has run some mighty races in defeat since and is second choice ahead of last year's third Mr Wagyu, who won this in 2022. Executive Decision could go well now back down to her last winning mark, while Aleezdancer and Russet Gold are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

Al Barez 17:50 Epsom Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Tom Clover

Musselburgh

2.15: New Image

Woodstock finished just ahead of New Image at Thirsk a fortnight ago but David O'Meara's unexposed gelding met plenty of trouble, so if enjoying a smoother trip this time he is taken to turn the form around. Woodstock is still a player even so, but the main danger may come from Rock Melody who showed more last time and is back off the same mark as when successful over course and distance last October. On A Session is just 2-38 for this yard, but both wins came over course and distance so he could go well back at this track.

David Bellingham

New Image 14:15 Musselburgh Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Worcester

2.55: Urban Soldier

Harry Derham's low-mileage seven-year-old Urban Soldier kept on strongly to get off the mark at Southwell in April and is taken to overcome a 7lb rise. The other last-time-out winner Spitalfield also has scope for further progress but The Turtle Said appeared to be travelling strongly in the lead before running out in the home straight at Plumpton on his latest outing and, if he behaves himself here, he can provide the main threat to the selection.

Chris Wilson

Urban Soldier 14:55 Worcester Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Doncaster

4.38: Rogue Tornado

Churchella and My Chiquita's claims would be enhanced by drying ground, while Plus Point (second choice) wouldn't mind more rain. Either way, Rogue Tornado is preferred as he's a progressive handicapper who remains capable of better for a stable that is flying.

Paul Smith

Rogue Tornado 16:38 Doncaster Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Owen

Listowel

3.35: How About No

Not many of these count. The consistent Kudasheva should go well back at this trip, while Heroes Rise is unexposed and has a chance if his jumping improves. The one to be on though could be How About No, beaten by a decent horse at Killarney and sure to improve for that.

Justin O'Hanlon

How About No 15:35 Listowel Jky: Oakley Brown (2lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Lingfield

8.15: Musical Mystery

Preference is for Musical Mystery, who hit a personal best with his dominant display at Brighton on Tuesday and may well be able to follow up under a penalty. The resurgent four-year-old Snuggle is feared most, although Yantarni is on a reduced mark and could be dangerous on his drop back in grade. Dual course-and-distance winner Amathus needs watching the market back at this track, while Believe You Me would enter the reckoning if rain arrives.

David Moon

Musical Mystery 20:15 Lingfield Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Stratford

9.00: Express Surprise

The Skelton factor heightens interest in new recruit Supreme Yeats (second choice), who didn't run too badly in his final race and should be well handicapped. Hollow Ron is another dark one, following wind surgery, and so too is the now tongue-tied Express Surprise, for whom this longer trip could make all the difference to one who pushed a good horse close in his only point.

Alistair Jones

Express Surprise 21:00 Stratford Jky: Richard Patrick Tnr: Clive Boultbee-Brooks

Hexham

5.30: Elleon

Having run some sound races over fences this year, Elleon is taken to confirm recent course-and-distance placings with Dr Shirocco. Zwicky is another who is likely to run well.

Colin Russell

Elleon 17:30 Hexham Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Tramore

7.55: Early Arrival

A course winner here last year, Early Arrival has run two belters in big-field contests since returning from a winter break and gets the nod. Penny Jar, who ran well on the Flat here last summer, had been off for 170 days before finishing fifth to Downtherefordancin at Cork and may fare best in their rematch. Cases can also be made for Mercury Mission, who drops in grade after a good fourth at Killarney, and Queen Jane who hasn't run over hurdles for a long time but is rated two stone lower in this discipline compared to her chase mark.

Mark Nunan

Early Arrival 19:55 Tramore Jky: Kieran Callaghan (5lb) Tnr: James M Barcoe

