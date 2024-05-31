US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Wet Paint

9.23pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

Tapit Trice

10.27pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

The Grade 3 Shawnee Stakes over a mile and half a furlong on the dirt course is packed full of quality and this can go to the Brad Cox-trained Wet Paint , who will appreciate a drop in class.

Although she’s a Grade 1 winner after landing the American Oaks at Saratoga last summer, the feeling is the Godolphin-owned filly has yet to reach her full potential, and a drop back to Grade 3 level could get her back on track.

She has some outstanding form. After winning the American Oaks she finished a very good second behind Randomized in the Grade 1 Alabama before disappointing in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

This assignment will be much easier, so if she fails to win, then perhaps she isn’t the filly who promised so much earlier in her career, but it is worth keeping her on side for now.

Todd Pletcher holds a strong hand in the Grade 3 Blame Stakes as he saddles the four-year-old pair of Dreamlike and Tapit Trice , who look to have a good amount of improvement in them.

Dreamlike has hit the board at the highest level and is one to watch but preference is for Flavien Prat’s mount, Tapit Trice, who has a good bit of class about him and is very interesting on his first start this campaign.

He recorded form figures of 353 in the Belmont, Haskell and Travers last season, which gives him a big chance in this, especially after some impressive recent workouts.

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.