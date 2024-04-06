Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's seven tips for the ITV races from Kempton, the Curragh and Chelmsford

Richard Birch provides his selections for a competitive afternoon of racing on ITV from Kempton, Chelmsford and the Curragh . . .

1.30 Kempton

Virgin Bet Restricted Novice Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Harry Did

The form of Harry Did’s Newcastle second to Lion’s House has worked out well, with the winner, third and fourth successful since. Well drawn in stall two, the son of Exceed And Excel makes plenty of appeal.

Harry Did 13:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

2.05 Kempton

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Choisya

Choisya beat Julia Augusta by a neck over course and distance in November. The pair renew rivalry with Choisya 4lb better off at the weights. Many Tears is feared most on her first start for James Ferguson.

Choisya 14:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.40 Kempton

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Rosebery Handicap, 1m3f

Birchy’s tip: Intinso

Intinso has been raised 8lb for landing odds of 8-15 at Wolverhampton, but the strong suspicion remains that he could still be a step ahead of the handicapper off a mark of 98.

Intinso 14:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.55 Curragh

Tote.ie Alleged Stakes, 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Maxux

Maxux, who holds a Group 1 entry in next month’s Tattersalls Gold Cup, was an impressive winner of a Fairyhouse Group 3 last September. She has nothing to fear from the third-placed Village Voice based on that form and can make a winning return.

Maxux 14:55 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3.15 Kempton

Virgin Bet Queen’s Prize Handicap, 2m

Birchy’s tip: Sweet Fantasy

Sweet Fantasy, denied a valuable opportunity by the abandonment of Musselburgh last Saturday, looks a mare to keep firmly on side this year. A proven all-weather winner, she should take plenty of beating from her position at the foot of the weights.

Sweet Fantasy 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

3.30 Chelmsford

Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Capulet

Capulet has the best juvenile form and looks the type to develop into an even better three-year-old. A mile may prove the bare minimum this year but his class can see him through.

Capulet 15:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

3.45 Kempton

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Devoted Queen

Devoted Queen holds a Qipco 1,000 Guineas entry. The Kingman filly made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket in October and this looks an excellent starting point.

Devoted Queen 15:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

