Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's seven tips for the ITV races from Kempton, the Curragh and Chelmsford
Richard Birch provides his selections for a competitive afternoon of racing on ITV from Kempton, Chelmsford and the Curragh . . .
1.30 Kempton
Virgin Bet Restricted Novice Stakes, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Harry Did
The form of Harry Did’s Newcastle second to Lion’s House has worked out well, with the winner, third and fourth successful since. Well drawn in stall two, the son of Exceed And Excel makes plenty of appeal.
2.05 Kempton
Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Snowdrop Fillies’ Stakes, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Choisya
Choisya beat Julia Augusta by a neck over course and distance in November. The pair renew rivalry with Choisya 4lb better off at the weights. Many Tears is feared most on her first start for James Ferguson.
2.40 Kempton
Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Rosebery Handicap, 1m3f
Birchy’s tip: Intinso
Intinso has been raised 8lb for landing odds of 8-15 at Wolverhampton, but the strong suspicion remains that he could still be a step ahead of the handicapper off a mark of 98.
2.55 Curragh
Tote.ie Alleged Stakes, 1m2f
Birchy’s tip: Maxux
Maxux, who holds a Group 1 entry in next month’s Tattersalls Gold Cup, was an impressive winner of a Fairyhouse Group 3 last September. She has nothing to fear from the third-placed Village Voice based on that form and can make a winning return.
3.15 Kempton
Virgin Bet Queen’s Prize Handicap, 2m
Birchy’s tip: Sweet Fantasy
Sweet Fantasy, denied a valuable opportunity by the abandonment of Musselburgh last Saturday, looks a mare to keep firmly on side this year. A proven all-weather winner, she should take plenty of beating from her position at the foot of the weights.
3.30 Chelmsford
Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Capulet
Capulet has the best juvenile form and looks the type to develop into an even better three-year-old. A mile may prove the bare minimum this year but his class can see him through.
3.45 Kempton
Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places British EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Devoted Queen
Devoted Queen holds a Qipco 1,000 Guineas entry. The Kingman filly made an impressive winning debut at Newmarket in October and this looks an excellent starting point.
Published on 6 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 6 April 2024
