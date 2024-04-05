Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Kempton's opening novice (1.30) looks as tricky as some of the handicaps. Sky Warrior has a penalty and an outside draw, but the form of his Doncaster win has worked out really well with the runner-up now rated 91, so he's first on the list.

Auric shaped nicely on his debut, doing his best work late, so he's the back-up for Placepot purposes.

Adelaise is the main pick for a tricky Listed heat (2.05) that comes next, but we'll add Choisya , who was improving at the end of last season and may have more to offer.

Chillingham and outsider Londoner are my two in the 1m3f handicap (2.40) but there's no harm in adding one more in such a competitive heat.

Old Harrovian and Intinso will be popular, but the more exposed Cemhaan has twice won at Kempton in the spring, and he might be able to get a piece of the action despite his high mark.

In the next (3.15) I do like the chances of Tritonic now he's away from soft ground, while Duty Of Care's Kempton record means he has to be respected. He didn't run badly when sixth behind Prydwen at Newcastle last week, and has been in the first three on five of seven Kempton outings.

Devoted Queen is forecast to start very short in the fifth (3.45), but the form of her soft-ground maiden win last season is nothing special and Charlie Appleby has had his share of beaten short-priced runners lately.

I can take her on and will go with Les Bleus and Ahlain , who are arguably the form horses, the latter having run well in Listed company last month.

Notable Speech has more solid form for Appleby in the final leg, but he's still rated 3lb inferior to Witness Stand and must give him 7lb. I'll add Valvano against the jolly, too, as Ralph Beckett has put him in the Dante, so he must have been showing a fair bit at home.

Kempton Placepot perm

1.30

1 Sky Warrior

5 Auric

2.05

2 Adelaise

3 Choisya

2.40

1 Cemhaan

5 Chillingham

6 Londoner

3.15

2 Tritonic

12 Duty Of Care

3.45

1 Ahlain

3 Les Bleus

4.25

3 Valvano

5 Witness Stand

2x2x3x2x2x2=96 lines

World Pool betting: combine sprinters in reverse Exacta

By Dave Randall

The Tote are commingling with World Pool for four races from Turffontein on Saturday afternoon.

The first race in the World Pool is the Grade 1 1m TAB Empress Club Stakes (1.55), the second race is the Grade 1 5f Jonsson Workwear Computaform Sprint (2.30), the third race is the Grade 1 1m4½f TAB SA Derby (3.05) and finally there is the Grade 1 1m2f World Pool Premier's Champions Challenge (3.45).

Our best World Pool bet from the four races is a reverse Exacta on Thunderstruck and Golden Sickle in the 12-runner Grade 1 Sprint.

The four-year-old Thunderstruck is the likely favourite after finishing second in the Grade 1 Cape Flying Championship at Kenilworth in January and he is considered unlikely to finish outside of the first two in this field, representing the notable Sean Tarry and Richard Fourie trainer and jockey combination. Fourie heads the current jockeys' table with 240 wins from 1079 rides and Tarry is third on the trainers' list.

The speedy three-year-old filly Golden Sickle has a string of 1s next to her name and is representing Tony Peter, who is currently sixth in the trainers' list, with Calvin Habib in the saddle, who is lying fourth in the jockeys' table after 105 victories this term.

World Pool: Saturday's recommended bet

Reverse Exacta, 2.30 Turffontein

(3) Thunderstruck

(12) Golden Sickle

