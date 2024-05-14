Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Newmarket nap

Friendly Soul (3.45 York)

Has come out of her recent win at Newmarket in fine form and John and Thady Gosden's filly is expected to dominate once again.

David Milnes

Friendly Soul 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Friendly Soul (3.45 York)

Merited the highest figures on the card at Newmarket ten days ago and it will take an above-average performer to lower the colours of John and Thady Gosden's unbeaten filly.

Dave Edwards

Friendly Soul 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Handicappers' nap

Lethal Levi (2.45 York)

Ran right up to his best when runner-up in this race last year under Clifford Lee. Favourably treated off a 5lb lower mark here and his profile suggests he'll improve plenty for a recent Newmarket pipe-opener.

Paul Curtis

Lethal Levi 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The Punt nap

Percy Shelley (2.15 York)

Hasn't fired in four starts for David O'Meara but has dropped 10lb in that time. The visor going on looks interesting, his dam having won the first time that headgear was applied.

Richard Russell

Percy Shelley 14:15 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

La Pasionaria (3.45 York)

Showed a good attitude to make a successful debut at Salisbury last October. Ralph Beckett's middle-distance three-year-old fillies are thriving and it's easy to forgive her defeat on heavy ground last time.

Steffan Edwards

La Pasionaria 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Asgard's Captain (5.20 York)

Has enjoyed a strong campaign on the all-weather this year and performed well when returning to the turf at Windsor last month. The step up in trip shouldn't be an issue as he attempts to get back to winning ways.

George Bonds

Asgard's Captain 17:20 York View Racecard Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York

'He is too well handicapped to ignore' - Graeme Rodway with his best bets on Wednesday

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



