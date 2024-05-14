Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Newmarket nap
Friendly Soul (3.45 York)
Has come out of her recent win at Newmarket in fine form and John and Thady Gosden's filly is expected to dominate once again.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Friendly Soul (3.45 York)
Merited the highest figures on the card at Newmarket ten days ago and it will take an above-average performer to lower the colours of John and Thady Gosden's unbeaten filly.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Lethal Levi (2.45 York)
Ran right up to his best when runner-up in this race last year under Clifford Lee. Favourably treated off a 5lb lower mark here and his profile suggests he'll improve plenty for a recent Newmarket pipe-opener.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Percy Shelley (2.15 York)
Hasn't fired in four starts for David O'Meara but has dropped 10lb in that time. The visor going on looks interesting, his dam having won the first time that headgear was applied.
Richard Russell
Eyecatcher
La Pasionaria (3.45 York)
Showed a good attitude to make a successful debut at Salisbury last October. Ralph Beckett's middle-distance three-year-old fillies are thriving and it's easy to forgive her defeat on heavy ground last time.
Steffan Edwards
Dark horse
Asgard's Captain (5.20 York)
Has enjoyed a strong campaign on the all-weather this year and performed well when returning to the turf at Windsor last month. The step up in trip shouldn't be an issue as he attempts to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
