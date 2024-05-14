York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool on day one of York's Dante festival

The Tote are putting up a £150,000 minimum Placepot guarantee for all three days of the Dante meeting at York and the opening race on Wednesday is as competitive as they get.

There are 14 lining up for this 1m4f handicap (2.15) and Marhaba The Champ appears to have an outstanding chance. However, it’s also worth including the consistent Kihavah.

The 6f handicap (2.45) is another difficult one. Makanah has been threatening to win a big sprint handicap and this might be his day, but it’s also worth including the speedy Badri.

There are two fillies who hold the key to the Duke of York (3.15). Last year’s winner Azure Blue simply must be included, but it’s also worth putting in fellow course-and-distance scorer Swingalong.

Friendly Soul looks a class apart in the Musidora (3.45) and rates a banker, while the following 7f handicap (4.15) is very tight. Go with Fire Demon and the classy Mortlake.

Kevin Ryan often runs a good juvenile at York and his Earthlight colt, Against The Wind, goes into the perm on his debut in the 5f novice (4.40). Francisco’s Piece is the next best.

York Placepot perm

2.15

3 Marhaba The Champ

5 Kihavah

2.45

1 Badri

8 Makanah

3.15

14 Azure Blue

15 Swingalong

3.45

3 Friendly Soul

4.15

1 Mortlake

2 Fire Demon

4.45

1 Francisco's Piece

3 Against The Wind

2x2x2x1x2x2 = 32 lines

