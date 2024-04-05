Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Handicappers' nap
Kruger Park (4.30 Uttoxeter)
Much improved when beating subsequent winner Il Va De Soi on heavy ground at Newbury and looks up to defying a rise in the weights with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Profitman (6.15 Chelmsford)
Smoothly opened his account at Wolverhampton last Saturday and can follow up to remain the only previous winner in the race.
Dave Edwards
The Punt nap
Les Bleus (3.45 Kempton)
Has some eyecatching juvenile form, most notably when third behind subsequent Group 1 winner Fallen Angel, and her trainer Richard Hughes is in superb form.
Charlie Huggins
West Country nap
Hawk Stone (1.40 Uttoxeter)
Only narrowly denied at Chepstow last time and should handle this testing ground. His trainer Harriet Dickin is in top form at the moment.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Duty Of Care (3.15 Kempton)
Rated 2lb lower than when second in this race last year and ran well for a long way at Newcastle on Good Friday. Strong claims now back at Kempton.
Rob Sutton
Eyecatcher
Mother Mary (2.05 Kempton)
James Ferguson's filly has a bit to find but she has improvement in her judged on three-year-old efforts.
Ron Wood
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
