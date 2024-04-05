Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Kruger Park (4.30 Uttoxeter)

Much improved when beating subsequent winner Il Va De Soi on heavy ground at Newbury and looks up to defying a rise in the weights with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.

Steve Mason

Kruger Park 16:30 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Profitman (6.15 Chelmsford)

Smoothly opened his account at Wolverhampton last Saturday and can follow up to remain the only previous winner in the race.

Dave Edwards

Profitman 18:15 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: B F Brookhouse

The Punt nap

Les Bleus (3.45 Kempton)

Has some eyecatching juvenile form, most notably when third behind subsequent Group 1 winner Fallen Angel, and her trainer Richard Hughes is in superb form.

Charlie Huggins

Les Bleus 15:45 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

West Country nap

Hawk Stone (1.40 Uttoxeter)

Only narrowly denied at Chepstow last time and should handle this testing ground. His trainer Harriet Dickin is in top form at the moment.

James Stevens

Hawk Stone 13:40 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb) Tnr: Harriet Dickin

Dark horse

Duty Of Care (3.15 Kempton)

Rated 2lb lower than when second in this race last year and ran well for a long way at Newcastle on Good Friday. Strong claims now back at Kempton.

Rob Sutton

Duty Of Care 15:15 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Eyecatcher

Mother Mary (2.05 Kempton)

James Ferguson's filly has a bit to find but she has improvement in her judged on three-year-old efforts.

Ron Wood

Mother Mary 14:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: James Ferguson

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Kempton on Saturday

'His all-weather form is not to be sniffed at' - Paul Kealy with four Kempton selections on Saturday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.