TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Kruger Park (4.30 Uttoxeter)

Much improved when beating subsequent winner Il Va De Soi on heavy ground at Newbury and looks up to defying a rise in the weights with Freddie Gingell taking 5lb off.
Steve Mason

Silk
Kruger Park16:30 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Speed figures

Profitman (6.15 Chelmsford)

Smoothly opened his account at Wolverhampton last Saturday and can follow up to remain the only previous winner in the race.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Profitman18:15 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Gilligan Tnr: B F Brookhouse

The Punt nap

Les Bleus (3.45 Kempton)

Has some eyecatching juvenile form, most notably when third behind subsequent Group 1 winner Fallen Angel, and her trainer Richard Hughes is in superb form.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Les Bleus15:45 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Richard Hughes

West Country nap

Hawk Stone (1.40 Uttoxeter)

Only narrowly denied at Chepstow last time and should handle this testing ground. His trainer Harriet Dickin is in top form at the moment.
James Stevens

Silk
Hawk Stone13:40 Uttoxeter
View Racecard
Jky: Bradley Harris (3lb)Tnr: Harriet Dickin

Dark horse

Duty Of Care (3.15 Kempton)

Rated 2lb lower than when second in this race last year and ran well for a long way at Newcastle on Good Friday. Strong claims now back at Kempton.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Duty Of Care15:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Eyecatcher

Mother Mary (2.05 Kempton)

James Ferguson's filly has a bit to find but she has improvement in her judged on three-year-old efforts.
Ron Wood

Silk
Mother Mary14:05 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: James Ferguson

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Published on 5 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 5 April 2024

