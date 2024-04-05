The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Kempton on Saturday

Three horses to include in treble on Saturday. . .

Capulet (3.30 Chelmsford)

Capulet is Aidan O'Brien's first runner at Chelmsford since 2019 and the three-year-old should be able to make a successful seasonal debut. The son of Justify was beaten just half a length by stablemate Diego Velazquez in a Leopardstown Group 2 on only his second start. Capulet followed up that second-placed effort in September by finishing third behind the unbeaten Ghostwriter in the Group 2 Royal Lodge later that month. Capulet is entered in the Dante, Irish 2,000 Guineas, Derby and Irish Derby so should really be winning this if he is to take up any of those lofty engagements. Reverting to the all-weather after an 189-day break should not be an issue for Capulet, who made a successful debut over this trip at Dundalk, a left-handed Polytrack like Chelmsford, in August.

Les Bleus (3.45 Kempton)

Devoted Queen will be difficult to beat and is likely using this as a prep run for the 1,000 Guineas but, at the prices, I'm willing to take a chance on Les Bleus, who had some eyecatching form as a juvenile and receives 4lb from the Godolphin-owned favourite. After winning a 14-runner Newmarket novice over 6f, Les Bleus was third behind subsequent Group 1 winner Fallen Angel at the same track in the Sweet Solera. She was third behind Chic Colombine at Goodwood when last seen in September and the winner has franked the form by landing a Listed race at Saint-Cloud since. Les Bleus' sole start over the mile trip she encounters here yielded a third-place effort in the May Hill Stakes and the runner-up from that Doncaster Group 2, See The Fire, went on to finish third behind 1,000 Guineas favourite Ylang Ylang in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile. Before Saturday's racing, Richard Hughes had saddled nine winners from his last 21 runners and Les Bleus could continue the trainer's superb run of form.

Capo Vaticano (4.40 Chelmsford)

Lacks experience unlike three of her four rivals but has to be of interest on her debut given her connections. The Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old is a half-sister to five winners and given she is by Coventry Stakes winner Calyx, her pedigree suggests that she should have no issues making an instant impact over this 5f trip. Powerful owner Tony Bloom has already enjoyed a Group 2 winner with business partner Ian McAleavy with Lake Forest's Gimcrack victory last season and the pair could have another exciting prospect on their hands in Capo Vaticano. Any significant support for this newcomer in the market would be a positive.

