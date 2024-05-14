Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Sound Reason 3.45 Beverley

Five wins for Kevin Ryan included two over C&D (good to firm) but he lost his edge after the latest of them last July; now 4lb lower and he should be all the better since his yard debut at Pontefract 22 days ago (made the running; tactically versatile); good claims with cheekpieces refitted.

Strangerontheshore 4.15 Beverley

Dual C&D winner (good/good to firm) in 2022 and scored at Newcastle (1m, AW; first-time cheekpieces) last October; off seven months before fourth of 13 here (7f, good to soft) eight days ago and makes plenty of appeal back over a more suitable trip; stable also runs Whatwouldyouknow.

Joy Choi 7.10 Chepstow

Unlucky not to go closer at a big price on her comeback and was heavily backed when narrowly beaten by Under Curfew at Bath eight days ago; has every chance of turning things round on 4lb better terms, especially if first-time headgear helps.

Kelpie Grey 8.00 Ayr

Has won three of his last four starts and it was very comfortable when he defied a penalty at Musselburgh (7f, good; fine on softer) latest; up 6lb but he's hard to knock.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

