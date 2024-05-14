Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Glory Cloud

1.40 Happy Valley

2pts win

Dragon Star

2.45 Happy Valley

2pts win

Copartner Prance

3.50 Happy Valley

2pts win

The Caspar Fownes-trained Glory Cloud lost no fans despite missing the target on his last start and is now ready to open his account in the 6f handicap (1.40) on a tough nine-race card at Happy Valley.

The four-year-old made steady headway from mid-division to finish second to the in-form Our Lucky Glory over course and distance three weeks ago and may have been inconvenienced by the rain-affected ground (persistent downpours throughout the week), as several others were that day.

Although the official track reading was Good, runners were finding it difficult to come from the second half of the field and this may have counted against him. That he finished only three-quarters of a length behind the winner was a solid effort. The son of Charm Spirit, is 0-5 but has only twice been out of the first four and is a young gelding with a bright future.

He has the hardy six-year-old Sight Hero as his chief danger, with Harry Bentley’s mount Winning Heart also in the mix. Zac Purton has seven good rides, with the shortest-priced expected to be the progressive Copartner Prance in the finale (3.50). The four-year-old is attempting to register his fourth win on the trot, a noteworthy achievement in Hong Kong.

Copartner Prance has chalked up three wins over course and distance, for which he has gone up 23 ratings points and been promoted a grade. For his last win, the handicapper handed him a nine-point hike, which in normal circumstances would halt a horse’s rise through the ranks. However, the Francis Lui-trained sprinter might be getting better with his racing, which will make him hard to beat again.

California Touch, sent out by Cody Mo, is a threat, as is Our Lucky Glory, another who has been promoted a grade. Purton also partners Dragon Star for leading trainer Pierre Ng in the 1m½f handicap (2.45), in which both Holy Power and Turin Warrior have legitimate claims.

Ng, in only his second season with a licence, currently heads the trainers’ championship with 58 wins, four clear of his nearest rival Lui. Ng’s string have won over £9 million in prize-money but the title is decided by wins. With 17 meetings remaining, he is clinging to a narrow but significant lead as the chasing pack close in.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

1.10

3 To Infinity

6 Dragon Delight

1.40

2 Sight Hero

4 Glory Cloud

2.10

5 Sergeant Pepper

6 Sight Happy

2.45

4 Dragon Star

5 Holy Power

3.15

3 Sight Supreme

11 Happy Feeling

3.50

2 Copartner Prance

9 California Touch

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley on Wednesday is at 1.10pm

Happy Valley card

