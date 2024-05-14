The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Percy Shelley (2.15 York)

David O’Meara’s five-year-old showed his best form on his penultimate start in France, finishing third to subsequent Group 1 winner Zagrey on soft ground in October 2022. He’ll be a big price today having failed to shine in four starts domestically, but has dropped 10lb in the ratings and can be forgiven three of those runs, having not had his conditions, and didn’t shape at all badly on soft for his seasonal return, running on from the rear over an inadequate 1m2f. Crucially, the son of Sir Percy gets a first-time visor and that could be key, his dam having won both her races in that choice of headgear, including when deployed for the first time, while he’s from the family of Prince Bishop - who won seven races in a visor including the Dubai World Cup.

Swingalong (3.15 York)

Karl Burke’s filly landed a big-priced success in the Lowther at this track as a juvenile and proved that was no fluke when subsequently finishing fourth in the Cheveley Park. She reappeared last year with a fine third in the Fred Darling before finding her metier at sprint trips, filling third at 66-1 in the Commonwealth Cup before landing a Group 3 on her second visit to York the following month. The daughter of Showcasing finally signed off with two cracking efforts in Group 1 company, beaten just a combined four lengths in Haydock’s Sprint Cup and the British Champions Sprint. She handles any ground and can remain unbeaten over course and distance.

Classical Song (3.45 York)

Recent Pretty Polly winner Friendly Soul looks like being all the range but that Newmarket victory only came ten days ago and this is a quick enough turn around. She’ll have a query to overcome if the forecast rain arrives too, unlike Ralph Beckett’s daughter of Lope De Vega, who posted a solid effort when fourth in the Fillies Mile on soft, despite having bled. That form puts her right in the mix for this and her trainer once again holds his traditionally strong hand in this division, having won both the Cheshire Oaks and Lingfield Oaks Trial last week.

