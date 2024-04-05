Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:10 MusselburghHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race7 MINS
18:10 MusselburghHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay Of The Day

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Paul KealySenior tipster

Tritonic
3.15 Kempton

It's easy enough to say this seven-year-old is exposed after 19 Flat outings and 15 over jumps, but he's pretty good when he gets his conditions and he just hasn't had them very often over the last year or so.

He did manage to win a four-runner chase on soft ground at Wincanton before being well beaten by Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham in December, but he doesn't really want the ground that bad.

His last three runs on ground quicker than soft resulted in a fourth of 20 in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree, a third of 19 in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot and a fourth of 14 in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock.

For those two Flat efforts he was rated 100, and he's on 97 now, so he's certainly handicapped to be a player if taking to the all-weather.

Tritonic has run just once on an artificial surface, finishing fourth at Chelmsford in April 2021, but he wasn't far off his best form on Racing Post Ratings, and given most of his best Flat form has come on a right-handed track, he might well prove happier at Kempton, where he has won over hurdles.

Silk
Tritonic15:15 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Alan King

Read these next. . .

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Chelmsford and Kempton on Saturday  

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples  

Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool  

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 5 April 2024inPlay of the day

Last updated 18:00, 5 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers
more inPlay of the day
more inBetting offers