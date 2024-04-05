Paul Kealy's play of the day at Kempton

Tritonic

3.15 Kempton

It's easy enough to say this seven-year-old is exposed after 19 Flat outings and 15 over jumps, but he's pretty good when he gets his conditions and he just hasn't had them very often over the last year or so.

He did manage to win a four-runner chase on soft ground at Wincanton before being well beaten by Ginny's Destiny at Cheltenham in December, but he doesn't really want the ground that bad.

His last three runs on ground quicker than soft resulted in a fourth of 20 in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree, a third of 19 in the Ascot Stakes at Royal Ascot and a fourth of 14 in the Old Borough Cup at Haydock.

For those two Flat efforts he was rated 100, and he's on 97 now, so he's certainly handicapped to be a player if taking to the all-weather.

Tritonic has run just once on an artificial surface, finishing fourth at Chelmsford in April 2021, but he wasn't far off his best form on Racing Post Ratings, and given most of his best Flat form has come on a right-handed track, he might well prove happier at Kempton, where he has won over hurdles.

