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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year
Britain
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
Britain
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
Britain
The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
Britain
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
Britain
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
Britain
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
Britain
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
Britain
Home
Greyhounds
News
Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year
Britain
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
Britain
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
Britain
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
Britain
The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
Britain
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
Britain
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
Britain
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
Britain
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
Britain