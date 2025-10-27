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News

Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year

Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year

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Britain
'It is no longer viable for us to continue operating the site' - Entain announce intention to close Crayford greyhound stadium after 38 years
'It is no longer viable for us to continue operating the site' - Entain announce intention to close Crayford greyhound stadium after 38 years
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News
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
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Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
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Britain
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
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Britain
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The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
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Britain
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
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Britain
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
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Britain
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
icon
Britain
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
icon
Britain
Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year

Betting turnover on British racing suffers 4.2 per cent decline in the first nine months of the year

icon
Britain
'It is no longer viable for us to continue operating the site' - Entain announce intention to close Crayford greyhound stadium after 38 years
'It is no longer viable for us to continue operating the site' - Entain announce intention to close Crayford greyhound stadium after 38 years
icon
News
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
icon
Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
icon
Britain
Sad end to greyhound racing as Plough Lane shuts its doors
icon
Britain
End of the road: images from the final night at Plough Lane
icon
Britain
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
Big crowd's excitement and enthusiasm adds irony to sad occasion
icon
Britain
padlock
The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
The rise and fall of London's final greyhound stadium
icon
Britain
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
'He regularly achieved what seemingly appeared impossible'
icon
Britain
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
'It's always been special - there was something about the place'
icon
Britain
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
The end of an era as London greyhound blackout looms large
icon
Britain
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
The family legacy spanning right back to when it all began
icon
Britain