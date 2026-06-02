Finalist In Focus: Hackney Corner

Trainer Pat Buckley

Owners Hackney Boys Syndicate

Breeder Thomas Leahy

Race record 21 runs, 11 wins, two seconds



Towcester record 5 races, three wins, one second

Profile Owned by an English-based syndicate, he will line up as the oldest of the five runners in Saturday’s final and looks to be peaking at the perfect time for his experienced trainer, who tasted previous success in the competition at Nottingham in 2020 with Deerjet Sydney.

He began his career in 2025 in an unraced stake at Enniscorthy, reaching the final won by Zenith Sultan, and then moved on to Limerick, where he won in the first two rounds of the Kirby Memorial before a rough ride saw him eliminated.

He went on to make the final of the Shelbourne Champion 550, finishing runner-up to kennelmate Ballinabola Joe.

An Irish Derby campaign ended at the second-round stage, but he showed plenty of speed later in the year when third to Derby hero Cheap Sandwiches at the Winter Festival.

He has always been highly regarded by his team and has handled Towcester superbly, winning in the first two rounds before really raising his game with an eyecatching semi-final success.

Kennel says “He came into it with no racing this year so it was just a case of trying to get him through.

“He had a great week before the semis and was in great form and has shown what he’s made of. He has quite a shy personality but we’re all very attached to him and proud of what he’s done.”

Price 5-1

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