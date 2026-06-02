Eddies can star at Romford

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EDDIES STAR stayed on strongly for second last time out at Romford and should be backed to go one better tonight at 8.01, live on PGR.

Paul Young’s powerful sort has a slow starter on his inside and can sit handily around the opening bends before making his move to mow down his A6 rivals.

Later on the card, early pace can win the A5 at 9.28, with the Dean Childs-trained Southfield Queen fancied to reign supreme off the front.

At Dunstall Park, early speed can prove potent too at 7.49, with Dalton Smith’s Mohican Mia fancied to dominate her A5 rivals throughout from a useful inside draw.

In the A2 finale at 9.16, kennelmate No Jay No can turn handy before pouncing late over the 480m trip.

Best bets

Mohican Mia T1 Dunstall Park 7.49

Eddies Star T2 Romford 8.01

No Jay No T1 Dunstall Park 9.16

Southfield Queen T2 Romford 9.28

(all 1pt win)

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