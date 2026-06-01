Dowling relaxed after Derby drawn and happy with inside slot for Duffle

Liam Dowling, the Kerryman behind three of the finalists, simply admitted after yesterday’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby final draw: “It’s harder for Ballymac Deniro outside Hackney Corner; Duffle has the best draw.”

Interviewed immediately after the draw, Dowling was relaxed and admitted having won the Derby before [with De Lahdedah] makes things easier.

He thanked the sponsors and said the “track is immaculate – and at its peak”.

He added “We wanted Duffle inside Ralf, he’s well drawn. Derby final night is a unique occasion, he’s quite laid-back and powers home. Between the two brothers [Duffle and Ralf], coming here Duffle was the faster, even if there was little between them. But Ralf ran a super race to get to the final.”

Dowling believes Ballymac Deniro will handle the final night well. He said: “He’s laid-back and a gentleman who has got used to the traps. He’s focused on the job and has to do it on the night.”

With all six finalists trained in Ireland, Lee Craze was among those flying the flag for Britain. The owner of the Paul Hennessy-trained pair Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank first went to White City at the age of 15 – his grandfather had been a bookmaker there.

He is a longstanding owner who had Volant Prince trained at White City by Tommy Foster.

Introduced to the Hennessys by John Turner, another leading owner in the kennel, his Lennies prefix comes from Lennie, his grandson. Eddie is his other grandson.

“I’ve been involved for 42 years and this is the dream,” he said. “Eddie as a young dog is our best chance. He was a replacement generously arranged by his breeder, the Kennedys, who also bred Tank – he needs to break better.”

Both Craze and Susan Hennessy, wife of trainer Paul, were happy with the draw for Eddie. She said: “He’s a precocious young dog who’s loving it here.”

She added about Tank: “He’s a character, an extremely likeable dog who has shown grit and determination.”

Asked about the domination of the Irish this year, Susan pointed out: “It’s all one game.”

Hackney Corner, who runs in the name of the Hackney Boys Syndicate, is another with a British link.

Davy Sutton, who was representing team Buckley and the London-based owners, said the latter originally came from the Hackney area

Paul Lawrence, Towcester’s commentator and also a good friend of Buckley, said: “Pat believes in Hackney Corner. He has a better chance drawn on the inside of Ballymac Deniro and has come to hand at the right time.” However, he also described Ballymac Duffle’s draw as “ideal”.

Gary Bolton, stadia director at Entain, likes the draw for Ballymac Duffle. He said: “It’s wide open and a great final – but he’s got his draw.”

Dave Lawrence, the owner and former Sky Sports producer, said: “I’m on Hackney Corner ante-post and sticking with him, he’s on the upgrade.”

Tony Brealey, the GBGB’s owner director, agreed and said: “I’d make it a Hackney Corner-Ballymac Duffle forecast.”

Steve Nash, the sport’s leading photographer, is with Ballymac Deniro. He said: “Liam’s got him spot-on and he can lead Hackney Corner. I’d have to respect Ballymac Ralf given he has trap two – which the stats favour. This is a fast dog too. It’s been a proper Derby and Towcester is ideal given the way dogs can recover from bunching and still qualify.”

Sir Philip Davies, the GBGB chairman, said: “I’m torn between Hackney Corner and Ballymac Deniro. I was here on Saturday and they were both impressive. However, I’m on Hackney Corner at 16-1 so my pocket wants trap four!”

Kaan Hughes, head of Star Sports on course, said: “We don’t want Hackney Corner, he’s our biggest loser. We’d love to see Duffle do it, he’s been crying out for trap one.”

Mike Davis, Towcester’s promoter, said simply: “Ballymac Duffle loves the fence.”

Mark Burridge, owner and trophy supplier, said: “Deniro is the dog – he’s spot on at the right time. That said, I think it’s the best Derby final I’ve seen.”

Leading owner Graham Box said: “Ballymac Duffle needed trap one. He can go off favourite.”

Before the draw, Ben Keith, owner of Star Sports, joint sponsor with Orchestrate of the Derby, acknowledged the “passion, care and love” of all involved and particularly commended Livi Noble for her efforts with retired greyhounds, plus Ryan ‘Barking Mad’ Conneely for promoting the sport to a new audience.

Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby (Towcester, Saturday)

Star Sports: 2 Ballymac Deniro, Ballymac Duffle, 4 Ballymac Ralf, Hackney Corner, 8 Lennies Eddie, 20 Lennies Tank.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.