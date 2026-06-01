Finalist In Focus: Ballymac Ralf

Trainer/Owner/Breeder Liam Dowling

Race record Race record ten runs, four wins, four seconds

Towcester record five races, two wins, three seconds

Profile He moved well in trials at Tralee and Limerick before winning on debut at Tralee in February.

In that race, he made all and beat litter brother and fellow Derby finalist Ballymac Duffle by just over a length.

That was compensation for his second-round exit in the prestigious and lucrative Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick in March.

He made his next competitive appearance in the Derby’s first round five weeks later.So far at Towcester, this talented and game two-year-old has shown a brilliant attitude and battled hard throughout.

He won smartly off the front in the second and third rounds, but he has impressed most in his last two starts when overcoming early crowding and adversity to remain in the competition through sheer class and will.Both his sire and dam were bred and trained by Dowling and this is yet another star born and bred at the famous Ballymac Kennels in Ballymacelligott, County Kerry.

Dowling won the English Derby for the first time in 2024 with De Lahdedah.

He entered a talented and scopey team of young dogs including Ballymac Ralf – one of three finalists carrying the ‘Ballymac’ prefix. This would have been one of the lesser fancied runners hailing from a powerful kennel, but he lines up in Saturday’s big final with a live chance with anything like a clear run.

Trainer says "I feared he was going out of the competition last week when he found trouble early on, but he crept into the places and stayed on well – he looks like a really nice staying dog. This is a handy dog of fair size at 32 kilos. He is game, hunting the hare hard and chasing well – we are absolutely delighted with him so far."

Price 5-1

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