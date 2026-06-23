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Exclusive tips

England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again

England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again

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England vs Croatia: Three Lions can roar to opening success
England vs Croatia: Three Lions can roar to opening success
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Mexico vs South Africa: Co-hosts should shut out opening-night opponents
Mexico vs South Africa: Co-hosts should shut out opening-night opponents
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Today on Racing Post Sport: Premier League action, top acca tips and more
Today on Racing Post Sport: Premier League action, top acca tips and more
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Canelo vs Crawford: Best bets for the Las Vegas blockbuster
Canelo vs Crawford: Best bets for the Las Vegas blockbuster
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Steve Palmer lands another winner at 40-1 – sign up to Racing Post+ for early access to this week's tips
Steve Palmer lands another winner at 40-1 – sign up to Racing Post+ for early access to this week's tips
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2025 Betfred Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2025 Betfred Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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2025 Betfred Derby runners, ratings and key trainer quotes: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
2025 Betfred Derby runners, ratings and key trainer quotes: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
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Tottenham vs Manchester United predictions: Spurs can salvage season in Europa League showdown
Tottenham vs Manchester United predictions: Spurs can salvage season in Europa League showdown
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FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
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Steve Palmer's free US PGA Championship tips: Our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 60-1 and 40-1 winners
Steve Palmer's free US PGA Championship tips: Our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 60-1 and 40-1 winners
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Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
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Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
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Six Nations predictions: get Ireland or France at 50-1 with Paddy Power in Dublin showdown
Six Nations predictions: get Ireland or France at 50-1 with Paddy Power in Dublin showdown
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England vs France predictions: Les Bleus hold the attacking edge
England vs France predictions: Les Bleus hold the attacking edge
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Don't miss Steve Palmer's exclusive tips for this week's golf
Don't miss Steve Palmer's exclusive tips for this week's golf
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Steve Palmer's free LIV Golf Chicago predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free LIV Golf Chicago predictions & golf betting tips
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Steve Palmer's free Procore Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free Procore Championship predictions & golf betting tips
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Steve Palmer's free Irish Open predictions & golf betting tips: our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free Irish Open predictions & golf betting tips: our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner
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Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
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NFL Super Bowl LIX predictions, odds and betting tips: Chiefs capable of historic hat-trick
NFL Super Bowl LIX predictions, odds and betting tips: Chiefs capable of historic hat-trick
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Steve Palmer's free European Masters predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free European Masters predictions & golf betting tips
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Steve Palmer's free Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips as he bids to follow last week's 28-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips as he bids to follow last week's 28-1 winner
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Steve Palmer's free British Masters predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free British Masters predictions & golf betting tips
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Exclusive tips
England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again

England vs Ghana: Three Lions should turn on the style again

icon
Exclusive tips
England vs Croatia: Three Lions can roar to opening success
England vs Croatia: Three Lions can roar to opening success
icon
Exclusive tips
Mexico vs South Africa: Co-hosts should shut out opening-night opponents
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Exclusive tips
Today on Racing Post Sport: Premier League action, top acca tips and more
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Exclusive tips
Mexico vs South Africa: Co-hosts should shut out opening-night opponents
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Exclusive tips
Today on Racing Post Sport: Premier League action, top acca tips and more
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Exclusive tips
Canelo vs Crawford: Best bets for the Las Vegas blockbuster
Canelo vs Crawford: Best bets for the Las Vegas blockbuster
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer lands another winner at 40-1 – sign up to Racing Post+ for early access to this week's tips
Steve Palmer lands another winner at 40-1 – sign up to Racing Post+ for early access to this week's tips
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Exclusive tips
2025 Betfred Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2025 Betfred Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Exclusive tips
2025 Betfred Derby runners, ratings and key trainer quotes: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
2025 Betfred Derby runners, ratings and key trainer quotes: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
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Exclusive tips
Tottenham vs Manchester United predictions: Spurs can salvage season in Europa League showdown
Tottenham vs Manchester United predictions: Spurs can salvage season in Europa League showdown
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Exclusive tips
FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
FA Cup final predictions and tips for Crystal Palace vs Man City: Who will triumph at Wembley?
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free US PGA Championship tips: Our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 60-1 and 40-1 winners
Steve Palmer's free US PGA Championship tips: Our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 60-1 and 40-1 winners
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
icon
App exclusive
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City predictions: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair
icon
Exclusive tips
Six Nations predictions: get Ireland or France at 50-1 with Paddy Power in Dublin showdown
Six Nations predictions: get Ireland or France at 50-1 with Paddy Power in Dublin showdown
icon
Exclusive tips
England vs France predictions: Les Bleus hold the attacking edge
England vs France predictions: Les Bleus hold the attacking edge
icon
Exclusive tips
Don't miss Steve Palmer's exclusive tips for this week's golf
Don't miss Steve Palmer's exclusive tips for this week's golf
icon
Exclusive tips
padlock
Steve Palmer's free LIV Golf Chicago predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free LIV Golf Chicago predictions & golf betting tips
icon
Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free Procore Championship predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free Procore Championship predictions & golf betting tips
icon
Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free Irish Open predictions & golf betting tips: our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free Irish Open predictions & golf betting tips: our top tipster bids to follow up last week's 18-1 winner
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's Solheim Cup predictions & golf betting tips
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Exclusive tips
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NFL Super Bowl LIX predictions, odds and betting tips: Chiefs capable of historic hat-trick
NFL Super Bowl LIX predictions, odds and betting tips: Chiefs capable of historic hat-trick
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free European Masters predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free European Masters predictions & golf betting tips
icon
Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips as he bids to follow last week's 28-1 winner
Steve Palmer's free Tour Championship predictions & golf betting tips as he bids to follow last week's 28-1 winner
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Exclusive tips
Steve Palmer's free British Masters predictions & golf betting tips
Steve Palmer's free British Masters predictions & golf betting tips
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Exclusive tips
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