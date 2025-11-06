Tattersalls announce managing director and appoint four new board members

Tattersalls has announced the appointment of Matt Prior to the role of managing director, with fellow associate directors Harvey Bell and Jason Singh being promoted to the Tattersalls board as sales director and marketing director respectively.

Tattersalls Ireland board member Tammy O’Brien will also be joining the main Tattersalls board, while Edmond Mahony will continue in his role as chairman of both Tattersalls and Tattersalls Ireland. The new appointments will take effect from January 1.

Prior, an associate director alongside Harvey Bell and Jason Singh since 2024, joined the company in the bloodstock sales department in 2012. He has been a senior member of the Tattersalls management team combining yearling inspections and horse recruitment with the position of head of sales at Cheltenham and representing Tattersalls on a number of industry committees. He has also sat on the Tattersalls Ireland board since 2021.

Prior said: "It's an enormous privilege to be appointed managing director of Tattersalls, a company with such a proud history and tradition. I'm fortunate to work alongside a team of exceptional talent and dedication, and I look forward to working with Edmond Mahony and the Tattersalls board along with everyone across the business to uphold the values of integrity and excellence that define Tattersalls.

Tattersalls: has appointed four new board members Credit: Alisha Meeder

"I remain committed to serving the best interests of our clients, both vendors and purchasers, whose trust and support continue to underpin Tattersalls’ enduring success."

Bell, who also joined Tattersalls in 2012, takes on the role of sales director after overseeing sales coordination for a number of years as well as auctioneering and undertaking yearling inspections. Jason Singh joins the Tattersalls board having held the position of marketing manager for more than 20 years after starting with Tattersalls in 2000.

O’Brien took on the role of Tattersalls international client relations and strategic development manager in 2017 after working as racing manager with Coolmore for 20 years. She was appointed to the Tattersalls Ireland board in 2023.

Mahony added: "All four of the newly appointed Tattersalls board members, Matthew Prior, Harvey Bell, Tammy O’Brien and Jason Singh, are already hugely respected individuals within the global bloodstock industry and we're fortunate to be able to bring four such dedicated and experienced individuals on to the Tattersalls board simultaneously.

"Matthew Prior has consistently demonstrated all the attributes to take on the new role of managing director and he will be ably supported by his fellow board members, all of whom share a deep and abiding commitment to the continued success of Tattersalls."

