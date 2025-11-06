TBA announces expert panel for annual forum at Tattersalls

The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (TBA) has announced its annual forum, Building Bloodlines; Broodmare Evaluation and Purchase, which will take place on November 27 during the Tattersalls December Foal Sale.

This year's event will examine the process of buying a mare and building foundation bloodlines for the future and will also explore key considerations when it comes to the role and importance of the pedigree, racing form, physical attributes and setting a budget.

An expert panel has been assembled for the session and will be followed by a dedicated Q&A session for attendees to get involved with.

The forum will be hosted by Sky Sports Racing's Gina Bryce and will feature Newsells Park Stud's general manager Julian Dollar, TBA deputy chair and breeder Kate Sigsworth, bloodstock consultant Jocelyn de Moubray and bloodstock agent Arthur Dobell.

Naomi Mellor, chief executive of the TBA said: “We're really looking forward to hosting our annual forum at Tattersalls with an expert panel assembled to discuss the subject of building bloodlines and the purchasing process of buying a broodmare, which we hope will really appeal to both our existing membership and anyone thinking about taking those first steps into breeding.

Julian Dollar: Newsells Park Stud's general manager features in the expert panel Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We're particularly pleased to be opening up this event to both ROA members as well as ITBA members - a big part of the TBA’s agenda next year is to develop our future pipeline of breeders and provide engaging opportunities and events for both our members, but also new entrants and enthusiasts alike to exchange knowledge, ideas and importantly ask questions.

"Our thanks to Tattersalls for providing us with the stage and to all our panellists for giving up their valuable time."

Dollar added: “The more opportunities there are for us to discuss, share and educate any new breeders, in what can often be a daunting process is extremely important. I'm interested to hear the views of the rest of the panel and their approach to the purchasing process of breeding stock.”

Attendees will receive mulled wine and sausage rolls on arrival from 4.30pm before the panel starts at 5pm, followed by a Q&A session. The event will end by 6.45pm.

The event is free to attend but pre-registration is required, which can be done here.

Read more

Flying Childers Stakes winner Aesterius to stand at Bearstone Stud for 2026



'It was a tremendous price' - Raging Torrent Syndicate signs for $1.3 million Anywho at Keeneland

Night Of Thunder raised to €200,000 as Darley announces power-packed 2026 roster