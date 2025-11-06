Flying Childers Stakes winner Aesterius to stand at Bearstone Stud for 2026

Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes winner Aesterius has been retired from racing and will stand at Bearstone Stud for a fee of £6,500 in 2026.

A high-class son of Mehmas, Aesterius struck on his debut at two at Bath in May last year for Archie Watson and Wathnan Racing before landing a first stakes victory in the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown.

A second to subsequent Haydock Sprint Cup victor Big Mojo in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood was followed by a first Group win in the Prix d'Arenberg at Longchamp.

Aesterius's career highlight came when defeating Big Mojo and future Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Magnum Force in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster in September last year.

He was the highest-priced colt at the 2024 Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale when selling to Blandford Bloodstock, on behalf of Wathnan Racing, for £380,000.

Aesterius: high-class performer as a two-year-old Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Terry Holdcroft of Bearstone Stud said: “We’re delighted to welcome Aesterius to Bearstone Stud. He’s exactly the type of horse breeders are looking for – early, fast, tough, and by one of the most reliable sources of two-year-old speed in Europe. His race record speaks for itself, and he’s an exciting addition to our roster."

Blandford Bloodstock’s Richard Brown, for Wathnan Racing, added: “Aesterius is a gorgeous-looking colt with brilliant speed and a willing attitude. With his proven class, temperament and sire Mehmas’s record for producing top juveniles, he looks every inch an exciting young stallion prospect.”

Watson added of the colt: "Aesterius was a very talented, precocious and straightforward two-year-old, as demonstrated by his ability to win the competitive Group 2 Flying Childers sprint at Doncaster, just 12 days after success in the Group 3 Prix d'Arenberg."

Aesterius is now available for viewings at Bearstone Stud.

