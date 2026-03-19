Who could be the next Classic contender? Arqana Breeze-Up Sale catalogue unveiled

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With some exceptional graduates from recent renewals still fresh in the memory, expectations will be high in Normandy come May when the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale takes place in Deauville. Twelve months ago, four different two-year-olds made six-figure sums at a record-breaking affair including sale-topping Distant Storm, who was bought by Anthony Stroud on behalf of Godolphin for €1,900,000.

The Night Of Thunder colt out of George Washington’s only daughter Date With Destiny won the Tattersalls Stakes and was third behind Gewan, an €80,000 catch by the same sire on the same day, in the Dewhurst. Ruling Court, last year’s ill-fated 2,000 Guineas winner, was the 2024 top price of €2,300,000 by Stroud and Godolphin. Among the 204 entries collected are:

• Greenhills Farm’s New Bay colt (lot 19) who is a three-parts brother to Group 1 winner Grosser Preis von Baden winner Zagrey. The March 17-born grey colt was bought at Arqana last August for €145,000.

• A Siyouni colt from CF Bloodstock (55) who is out of a winning Exceed And Excel half-sister to multiple Group 1 winner and Hong Kong legend Romantic Warrior. He is a great-grandson of EP Taylor Stakes winner Folk Opera.

• Malcolm Bastard’s Frankel colt (96) who is a half-brother to Vintage Stakes winner War Decree and full-brother of Skims, a Grade 2 winner at Aqueduct. The April-born colt went unsold for 250,000gns at Tattersalls last October.

• CF Bloodstock’s St Mark’s Basilica half-brother to the Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck (174). His top-class Australian dam Believe'N'Succeed has also produced Group 1 Ellerslie Railway Stakes winner Bounding.

Last year’s 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court is an Arqana Breeze-Up graduate Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There are five progeny of Night Of Thunder in the catalogue, including colts and fillies. Also listed are a range of the most in-demand American sires including a filly by Flightline out of stakes winner Miss Mosaic, herself a half-sister to triple Group scorer Miss Temple City (60) and another daughter of Flightline from the family of Marvellous, Gleneagles and Giant’s Causeway (69).

Almost all of Europe’s leading sires are included with representatives, from Dark Angel, Dubawi and Havana Grey to Kingman, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, No Nay Never, Sea The Stars, Starman, Too Darn Hot, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

Other notable sires with progeny engaged are Baaeed, Blackbeard, Epicenter, Golden Pal, Jack Christopher, Jackie’s Warrior, Mandaloun, Minzaal, Perfect Power, Persian Force, Stradivarius, Thunder Moon, Cyberknife and Speaker’s Corner.

The 204 colts and fillies offered at the sale will be eligible for the 2026 Arqana Series, a programme of five races open to two and three-year-olds offered at the Deauville sales, with overall prize money of a minimum of €1.2 million.

The breeze aspect of the sale takes place at Deauville from midday on Thursday May 7, while the sale itself will be held from 11am local time on Saturday May 9.

You can view the catalogue here

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