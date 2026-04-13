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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Behind The Breeze-Ups
Home
Bloodstock
‘The whole thing is much more dangerous now’ - Willie Browne still living life in the fast lane at 80
Behind The Breeze-Ups
The good, the bad and the ugly: analysing buyers’ performance at last year’s breeze-up sales
Behind The Breeze-Ups
'Most of us can spot the obvious horses but we don’t necessarily have the budget' - Mark McStay
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘Buying Cachet will always be my favourite memory…even if I broke the pedigree rule’ - Jake Warren
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘I look for statistical outliers when stride, time and pedigree don’t align as expected’ - Jamie Piggott
Behind The Breeze-Ups
'The major buyers are all very much data-driven' - Matt Coleman
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘No matter how much data is available, horsemanship will always remain a vital component’ - Billy Jackson-Stops in the breeze-up Q&A hot seat
Behind The Breeze-Ups
Home
Bloodstock
‘The whole thing is much more dangerous now’ - Willie Browne still living life in the fast lane at 80
Behind The Breeze-Ups
The good, the bad and the ugly: analysing buyers’ performance at last year’s breeze-up sales
The good, the bad and the ugly: analysing buyers’ performance at last year’s breeze-up sales
Behind The Breeze-Ups
'Most of us can spot the obvious horses but we don’t necessarily have the budget' - Mark McStay
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘Buying Cachet will always be my favourite memory…even if I broke the pedigree rule’ - Jake Warren
Behind The Breeze-Ups
'Most of us can spot the obvious horses but we don’t necessarily have the budget' - Mark McStay
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘Buying Cachet will always be my favourite memory…even if I broke the pedigree rule’ - Jake Warren
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘I look for statistical outliers when stride, time and pedigree don’t align as expected’ - Jamie Piggott
Behind The Breeze-Ups
'The major buyers are all very much data-driven' - Matt Coleman
Behind The Breeze-Ups
‘No matter how much data is available, horsemanship will always remain a vital component’ - Billy Jackson-Stops in the breeze-up Q&A hot seat
Behind The Breeze-Ups