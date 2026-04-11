The good, the bad and the ugly: analysing buyers’ performance at last year’s breeze-up sales

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All bloodstock auctions operate on the same broad premise: you pays your money, you takes your choice. But that is not to say that all bloodstock auctions present buyers with the exact same proposition. Far from it, in fact.

At the foal and yearling sales, young thoroughbreds are offered unbroken – and therefore crucially untried. While the vast majority of those involved in selling are streetwise enough to know the difference between the good, the bad and the ugly, determinations are based on relatively limited evidence. This invariably leaves more room for surprises, both nasty and nice.

Pedigree, conformation and attitude are undoubtedly important – in many cases reliable – indicators of future performance, but there remains a certain artistry in being able to look at a fuzzy young foal or a raw and rugged yearling and spot the diamond in the rough.