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The good, the bad and the ugly: analysing buyers’ performance at last year’s breeze-up sales
Senior bloodstock writer James Thomas digs into the numbers from last year's sales
All bloodstock auctions operate on the same broad premise: you pays your money, you takes your choice. But that is not to say that all bloodstock auctions present buyers with the exact same proposition. Far from it, in fact.
At the foal and yearling sales, young thoroughbreds are offered unbroken – and therefore crucially untried. While the vast majority of those involved in selling are streetwise enough to know the difference between the good, the bad and the ugly, determinations are based on relatively limited evidence. This invariably leaves more room for surprises, both nasty and nice.
Pedigree, conformation and attitude are undoubtedly important – in many cases reliable – indicators of future performance, but there remains a certain artistry in being able to look at a fuzzy young foal or a raw and rugged yearling and spot the diamond in the rough.
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Published on inBehind The Breeze-Ups
Last updated
- ‘No matter how much data is available, horsemanship will always remain a vital component’ - Billy Jackson-Stops in the breeze-up Q&A hot seat
- 'The major buyers are all very much data-driven' - Matt Coleman
- ‘I look for statistical outliers when stride, time and pedigree don’t align as expected’ - Jamie Piggott
- ‘Buying Cachet will always be my favourite memory…even if I broke the pedigree rule’ - Jake Warren
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- ‘No matter how much data is available, horsemanship will always remain a vital component’ - Billy Jackson-Stops in the breeze-up Q&A hot seat
- 'The major buyers are all very much data-driven' - Matt Coleman
- ‘I look for statistical outliers when stride, time and pedigree don’t align as expected’ - Jamie Piggott
- ‘Buying Cachet will always be my favourite memory…even if I broke the pedigree rule’ - Jake Warren
- 'Most of us can spot the obvious horses but we don’t necessarily have the budget' - Mark McStay
- Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov
- Get 50-1 for over 0.5 goals in Chelsea vs Man City
- Grand National grey horses: tips & odds + get 7 each way places with Sky Bet
- Grand National 2026: start time, runners, odds & key details
- Best Grand National 2026 betting offers and free bets worth up to £140