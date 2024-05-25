The Morning Post
Watch: Paul Kealy, Kate Tracey and Johnny Dineen mark your cards for a bumper Saturday's racing on The Morning Post
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Paul Kealy and Kate Tracey are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at York, Goodwood and Haydock.
We will also be speaking to pro punter Johnny Dineen, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action this weekend.
Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh according to our revolutionary racecard
