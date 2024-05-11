The Morning Post
Watch: Aidan Coleman, Graeme Rodway and David Jennings dissect the best of Saturday's action
Join host Dave Orton for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Graeme Rodway and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Ascot and Lingfield.
We will also be speaking to David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the great action in Ireland this weekend.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Derby and Oaks Trials at Lingfield on Saturday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 11 May 2024inThe Morning Post
Last updated 10:07, 11 May 2024
Copy
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on 1,000 Guineas contender Ylang Ylang
- Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on big 2,000 Guineas hope City Of Troy
- Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post
more inThe Morning Post
- Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on 1,000 Guineas contender Ylang Ylang
- Watch: Aidan O'Brien gives us the lowdown on big 2,000 Guineas hope City Of Troy
- Watch: Aidan Coleman, Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen run you through the upcoming action on The Morning Post
- Watch live: Aidan Coleman joins the panel on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr on The Morning Post
- Watch: Tom Segal and Paul Kealy mark your cards for the action on Grand National day at Aintree on The Morning Post