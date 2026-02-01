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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Good Morning Dublin
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Video
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, David Jennings and Paul Kealy give their best bets for Sunday at the Dublin Racing Festival
Good Morning Dublin
WATCH: our top panel of Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy look ahead to Monday's postponed first day of the Dublin Racing Festival
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day two preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Rory Delargy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day one preview show with Ruby Walsh, David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy preview day two of the Dublin Racing Festival live from Leopardstown
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy preview day one of the Dublin Racing Festival live from Leopardstown
Good Morning Dublin
Home
Video
WATCH: Johnny Dineen, David Jennings and Paul Kealy give their best bets for Sunday at the Dublin Racing Festival
Good Morning Dublin
WATCH: our top panel of Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy look ahead to Monday's postponed first day of the Dublin Racing Festival
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day two preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Rory Delargy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day one preview show with Ruby Walsh, David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day two preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Rory Delargy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Dublin Racing Festival day one preview show with Ruby Walsh, David Jennings, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy preview day two of the Dublin Racing Festival live from Leopardstown
Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy preview day one of the Dublin Racing Festival live from Leopardstown
Good Morning Dublin