Good Morning Dublin
Watch: Ruby Walsh, Johnny Dineen and Paul Kealy preview day one of the Dublin Racing Festival live from Leopardstown
Join David Jennings, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen, Ruby Walsh and Tom Nugent as they provide their best horse racing tips for day one of the 2024 Dublin Racing Festival.
Watch Good Morning Dublin here
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 3 February 2024inGood Morning Dublin
Last updated 09:31, 3 February 2024
Copy