'I didn't count on Bay Bridge and Adayar turning up' - Owen Burrows' Anmaat set to contest red-hot Gordon Richards Stakes

Owen Burrows is sticking to his initial plan to run in Friday's bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes despite the prospect of meeting last season's Champion Stakes first and second Bay Bridge and Adayar at Sandown.

Anmaat enjoyed a wonderful 2022, winning the John Smith's Cup at York on his seasonal comeback, before registering a wide-margin success in the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock and ending his campaign with victory in the Group 2 Prix Dollar at Longchamp in October.

As well Bay Bridge and Adayar, Francesco Clemente, Highland Avenue, Notre Belle Bete and Regal Reality also feature among a high-class entry for the Group 3 Gordon Richards, a race Burrows hopes will set Anmaat up for a big season.

"He won the John Smith's Cup first time up, but that was in July and all mine are still a bit backward in their coat, plus he's a year older, so it might make sense to give him a run now," said Burrows on Saturday. "He's also entered in the Prix Ganay but I wouldn't want to travel him [to France] and then give him a really hard race.

"We'll have a look at Sandown as it might be good to knock away the cobwebs before either the Tattersalls Gold Cup or the Prix d'Ispahan."

Adayar and Bay Bridge could renew rivalries in Friday's Gordon Richards Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bay Bridge also has the option of running in the Group 1 Ganay at Longchamp two days after the Gordon Richards, but Adayar was confirmed an intended runner at Sandown on Friday by trainer Charlie Appleby earlier in the week.

Burrows added: "Anmaat doesn't have to improve too much to be involved in these big races. He also doesn't want the ground to be like a road, either, so the ground at Sandown should be perfect for him. To be truthful, though, I didn't count on Bay Bridge and Adayar turning up."

There could be Betfred Derby clues on offer in the bet365 Classic Trial on the same card, a race Adayar finished runner-up in two years ago before going on to success at Epsom.

Flying Honours, a general 16-1 shot for the Derby, is one of two entries in Friday's Group 3 contest for Appleby, with Local Dynasty also in contention for the Godolphin trainer. Flying Honours was a winner at the same level last season in the Zetland Stakes at Newmarket, while Local Dynasty won the Listed Tankard Stakes at Pontefract.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Arrest, a general 20-1 shot for the Derby trained, along with Aidan O'Brien's Continuous and Greenland, also feature among the 11 entries for the Classic Trial, as does the King and Queen Consort-owned Circle Of Fire, who is a 50-1 chance for Epsom.

