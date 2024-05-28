The Sweet Spot | European Open & Canadian Open | Golf Betting Tips

It's a another big week in golf and there is no better place to start it than by watching the latest episode of out golf betting podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Presenter Dave Clark is joined by James Mason this week and there is plenty for the boys to get stuck into as the European Open takes place in Germany on the DP World Tour, while this week's PGA Tour offering is the Canadian Open.

Rory McIlroy will have fond memories of the Hamilton Golf & Country Club after winning there by seven shots five years ago, and recent wins at the Wells Fargo Championship and the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will have the favourite brimming with confidence.

But this is more than a one-man show and some of the biggest names in the game are also hoping to make a big impression. A significant Canadian contingent will be looking to shine after Nick Taylor became the first home player to take the crown since 1954 last year.

James and Dave also cast their eyes over the European Open at the long Green Eagle course in Hamburg, where Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin will defend his crown.

And the boys take time to look back on whose performances were noteworthy in the Soudal Open and the Charles Schwab Challenge last week, so no stone will be left unturned in the search for winners.

