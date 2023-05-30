The Sweet Spot | Memorial Tournament & European Open | Golf Betting Tips

Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington are reunited for the latest episode of the Sweet Spot, the weekly golf betting show from the Racing Post, to take a look at this week's tournaments.

The Sweet Spot team also have time to review last week's events, including Pablo Larrazabal's triumph at the Dutch Open and the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was won by Emiliano Grillo.

There are two great tournaments to take a swing at this week, with the best of action coming from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament, where Steve has a top-class trio to follow at Muirfield Village.

The DP World Tour action, meanwhile, comes from Hamburg and the European Open. Steve has five tips to get stuck into at Green Eagle Golf Courses.

Follow us on Twitter