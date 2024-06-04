The Sweet Spot | The Memorial Tournament, Scandinavian Mixed & LIV Houston | Golf Betting Tips

It is another hectic week in the golf calendar so where else would you want to start it than by downloading golf betting's greatest podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Steve Palmer is back from a break and the golfing guru returns to chat with Dave Clark about what we can expect from The Memorial Tournament, the Scandinavian Mixed and the LIV Golf gathering in Houston.

It is just a week until the third Major of the year, the US Open, so Steve will take a look at who will make bold statements before the competition at Pinehurst, with Viktor Hovland defending his title at Muirfield Village in the seventh of this year's PGA Tour signature events.

Golf's top tipster will then run the rule over the Scandinavian Mixed to point you in the right direction for the tournament involving men and women players, before seeing who can lay down a US Open marker at the LIV gathering in Texas, where Bryson DeChambeau will want to impress again after finishing second at the US PGA Championship.

The lads will discuss what can be taken from Robert MacIntyre's victory at last week's Canadian Open and Laurie Canter's European Open success, so there will be pearls of wisdom aplenty.

Simply click on the link above to access the show and don't forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you are never in danger of missing an episode of golf's premier betting podcast, The Sweet Spot, sponsored by AK Bets.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.