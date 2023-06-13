The Sweet Spot | US Open | Golf betting tips

It is a massive week on the Sweet Spot this week as, after all the talk off the course, matters get serious with the third Major of the season, the US Open.

Steve Palmer and Bruce Millington are on hand to take you through the action on golf betting's premier podcast, going through all the nuts and bolts of the test that awaits the game's greatest players at the unfamiliar Los Angeles Country Club.

A plethora of markets are available as Matt Fitzpatrick attempts to successfully defend the title he claimed at Brookline last year, and Steve is on hand to point you in the right direction for a profitable week.

The boys will also take a look at who stood out at the Canadian Open and the Scandinavian Mixed last week, so there is plenty for them to get their teeth into and, as always, sage golf betting advice is never far away.

